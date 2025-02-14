DC’s Absolute Batman Just Revealed the Gnarliest Cape & Cowl Design Ever

Absolute Batman has been taking readers on quite a ride since its inception. The Absolute version of Batman is a very different hero from the one that readers know in the mainline DC Universe, and every issue shows all of the subtle differences between the two characters. Absolute Batman #5 is a perfect example of this. Batman’s deal with the Party Animals proves to be a trap for the gang, as he reveals that he’s not going to use the money they gave him for his own pleasure or even for his mission. Instead, he creates a Bat-Signal with the money, which leads to the gang attacking him.

This attack leads to one of the coolest moments in Absolute Batman so far, which is saying something. Absolute Batman’s costume is a weapon in and of itself, and an attack by the Party Animal who previously lost a hand to Batman shows off just how great of a weapon it is. Absolute Batman teaches the Party Animal a painful lesson when the thug tries to attack him from behind.

Absolute Batman’s Cape Is Not to be Messed With

Batman’s cape has always been an important part of his arsenal. The material is lightweight and able to act as a glider, yet it’s also bulletproof and fireproof. Batman usually uses it for defense, but it’s also weighted, so he can swing it at times like a weapon. It has way more uses than just a cool fashion statement. The Absolute Batman costume is different in many ways from the regular universe’s costume; this Batman doesn’t have the money to pack his utility belt with all kinds of high-tech weapons. Instead, he’s loaded is costume with blades and other weapons that he’s built himself.

DC has been teasing his cape’s use as a weapon for a while now, and Absolute Batman #5 shows just how dangerous it is. The thug jumps on Absolute Batman’s back, all in an effort to get revenge on Batman for the loss of his hand in Absolute Batman #1, but that was the biggest mistake he could make. Absolute Batman uses his cape to impale the thug, spikes driving themselves through his arms and shoulders. Then, Absolute Batman does something pretty amazing — he fights with the massive man on his back as the thug begs for mercy and to be released. Absolute Batman lets him go, retracting the spikes, then uses a section of the cape to grab him around the neck and slam him hard into the building. It’s a masterful use of Absolute Batman’s most versatile feature — he even uses the cape later in the issue to slow himself down after being thrown off the building.

Absolute Batman #5 Shows Off the Versatility of the New Dark Knight

Absolute Batman has showcased an altogether more violent Batman, one who is much more willing to carve up his foes instead of merely bludgeoning them into unconsciousness. This new use of his cape is another example of an attack that the mainline Batman wouldn’t have ever attempted; at worst, he would have hip-thrown the thug or tried a headlock takedown. Absolute Batman goes for the most brutal methods of taking foes, a hallmark of his very different life in the Absolute Universe, and this cape attack is a perfect example of the differences between the Batmen.

This issue itself also has a feel that is extremely reminiscent of the classic Batman: Year One. Batman’s meeting with Black Mask and the Party Animals mirrors his attack on Roman Falcone and the other mob bosses of Gotham – only the Party Animals, and not Batman, are the ones who end up triumphant. Batman is forced to go on the run from GCPD, only escaping because Absolute Barbara Gordon lets him go. So, it not only shows off that Absolute Batman’s cape is not to be messed with but also mirrors a critical event in Batman’s history, showing how different a world powered by the energy of Darkseid can be.

