Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 Is a Mind Bender in the Best Possible Way (Review)

Prepare to have your senses attacked by a rainbow of colors in Absolute Martian Manhunter #1. The first comic in DC’s Absolute Universe that doesn’t focus on the Big 3 Trinity of Batman, Superman, or Wonder Woman stars the Martian Manhunter. Like previous Absolute titles, the origin of the Martian Manhunter will be very different than the one fans are used to, but it’s still presented in an easy-to-digest format. The overall premise is interesting and the story is compelling, but the real breakout star is what the art team cooks up.

Javier Rodriguez is one of the best visual storytellers working in comics today. There’s just something about the way he controls the reader’s eye, using colors to move the story along by guiding the action where it needs to go. The way Rodriguez structures panels and pages is intricate as well. It’s not something you see every week. There are so many things that catch the eye, like why is everybody smoking outside the hospital? And how John Jones becomes obsessed with smoke, to the point that it starts communicating with him.

There’s a nice twist on the Martian Manhunter story of Mars alien J’onn J’onzz taking the secret identity of John Jones. Instead of being the same person, Martian Manhunter has crept into FBI Agent John Jones’ body after an explosion. Jones thinks he’s suffering some side effects of the explosion, but what he’s really experiencing is something else occupying his body. It’ll be fun to watch their relationship unfold, sharing the same mind and body. We only get colored mashups of Martian Manhunter, twisting themselves ever so closely to his green heroic form on the Justice League. But what if he only remains someone that John Jones can see?

The personal dynamics in Absolute Martian Manhunter are also fascinating. John is your typical workaholic, putting his work before his family. The issue begins with him barely surviving an explosion, but instead of taking time off to recover, he proceeds forward. His wife has the natural reaction of being upset at him and also worried.

For those who pick up a physical copy of Absolute Martian Manhunter #1, there are instructions to “activate your Martianvision” by holding one of the pages up to the light. It’s a bonus for readers and is a neat thing to add as extra content. It’s just another example of the care that went into making the comic. Oh, and don’t overlook how DC cleverly renamed Martian Manhunter on the final page.

Absolute Martian Manhunter #1 may not be at the forefront of the Absolute Universe, but it definitely holds its own when you consider its entire package. Great story and great art are what you hope for when you buy a comic book, and Absolute Martian Manhunter fills that criteria. It attacks your senses in the best ways possible. Martian Manhunter may not be part of the Trinity, but his Absolute comic gives them a run for their money.

Rating: 5 out of 5

Published by DC

On March 26, 2025

Written by Deniz Camp

Art by Javier Rodriguez

Colors by Javier Rodriguez

Letters by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou