Absolute Power Drops a Major Green Arrow Twist

When Absolute Power first debuted, Green Arrow shocked fans by breaking bad and siding with Amanda Waller and her Task Force VII. Although he’s not a metahuman, he still would have been hunted down and imprisoned like the other heroes of the DC Universe. Now, it’s revealed Oliver Queen has some big plans in place. Spoilers ahead for Absolute Power #2. Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to read the issue!

As you might expect, it doesn’t seem as if Green Arrow is a bad guy after all. By the end of Absolute Power #2, we see Waller and her henchmen have relegated Queen to sorting things in storage—a pretty poor move on their part. As it’s revealed, Queen infiltrated Waller’s villainous clubhouse to try taking it down from within, even finding a time-traveling device that should allow him to go back in time and undo Waller’s actions.

It’s possible Queen’s decision to time-travel—if that’s what he’s about to do—is what sets off the chain reaction that leads to Darkseid forming the Absolute Universe.

“What we came up with, along with a bunch of great creators — Mark Waid and everybody else working on the lead up to it — is that, during the events of AP, unbeknownst to the superheroes, Darkseid starts to realize that something has always been missing,” Snyder teased of the story last month. “He senses something in a special moment during Absolute Power that we don’t want to spoil. He senses something has changed, and once he realizes this, it sets him off on a quest that’s going to bring him into direct conflict with this new Justice League that Superman is setting up — this more robust Justice League. The collision between those two forces will reshape the DC cosmology.”

Absolute Power #2 is now available wherever comics are sold while the story continues in Absolute Power: Task Force VII #4 on August 14th.