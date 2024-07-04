Absolute Power Makes Huge Change to DC’s Heroes

DC’s long-awaited Absolute Power is finally here, and it did not disappoint. There’s a lot to break down regarding the issue, and the first one up to bat is how Amanda Waller hit DC’s heroes in a way they never expected. Spoilers are incoming for Absolute Power #1, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. Early on Amanda Waller reveals her assembled team of Queen Brainiac and Failsafe, and how they have together created Task Force VII. Task Force VII is the key to their plans, as they are designed after the former Justice League’s power set, and since they are Amazos, they also have the ability to absorb the heroes’ powers but have been given an upgrade. Waller takes away the very powers that make them superhuman, and the biggest reveal is that there’s no way to get them back.

Superpowered No More

Amanda Waller’s Amazo army strips heroes of powers and takes away the ability to remember spells

Working with Failsafe and the Brainiac Queen, Waller creates an army of Amazos that are able to steal away powers, and we see that happen with Superman, Connor, and Jonathan, as they all lose their powers and fall back to Earth. We also see the Justice Society of America affected as well as Aquaman and Doom Patrol. Mister Terrific, the Flash Family, and Wonder Woman are all confronted by this new army, and many are having their powers drained throughout the issue, though Waller isn’t stopping there.

Not only is she taking powers, but she is also targeting other abilities and skill sets to complete her takeover. Task Force VII has been designed to take powers but also have the ability to drain devices, and we see that happen with Doctor Fate, who is having his helmet drained of its magical abilities. Speaking of magic, that isn’t available either, as Waller reveals those who use magic will no longer remember how to conjure it, and that is presented through the disappearance of Spectre.

The heroes’ superpowers are not able to return, and seem gone forever

It’s also revealed that Waller has sealed away the timestream and the micro-verse, so there’s no escaping there either, but one more gut punch awaits the former Justice League. Waller says that unlike previous Amazos, these are completely new designs with new technology, so even if they manage to defeat them, there is no return mechanism for their powers. Their powers are never coming back, and that’s where the issue ends.

New Readers Welcome

While the series does pull from those other books, those who haven’t been keeping up with those other stories shouldn’t hesitate to jump right into this. “A little bit, but I think we do a pretty good job making sure everything’s in context and making sure everyone knows, and we spell out for new readers,” Wait said. “Even if you haven’t been reading DC comics for a couple of years, by the time you get to page eight or nine or whatever, I think you get a pretty good sense of what’s at stake, who the players are, and what they want. So I would encourage you, even if you are a casual DC fan, not inclined to pick up everything, I think this is something that will scratch every itch.”

What Is Absolute Power About?

“THE HEROES OF THE DC UNIVERSE ARE POWERLESS! THE TRINITY OF EVIL HAS WON! …THE RESISTANCE MUST RISE! DC’s epic summer event kicks off with a bang, as the combined might of FAILSAFE and the BRAINIAC QUEEN has at last given Amanda Waller the ability to steal the metahuman abilities of every hero and villain on planet Earth. As chaos erupts in the streets and a massive misinformation campaign sways public opinion to her side, the founder of the Suicide Squad methodically targets each superhero dynasty one at a time, starting with SUPERMAN. But even in this darkest of hours, a resistance is forming… and BATMAN is out for vengeance. It’s a shocking blitzkrieg across the globe that is decades in the making – and will shape the course of the DC Universe for years to come! Brought to you by the superstar talents of MARK WAID and DAN MORA – it all starts here!”

