DC's The Last Son Battles Black Adam in Absolute Power: Task Force VII Preview

With all the pieces on the board, Amanda Waller is finally ready to set her plan in motion, and it will commence in earnest in Absolute Power #1. As Waller sets out to strip the heroes of their powers, she creates an army that looks to remove all of those various threats from the field, and fans will see that play out in a new companion series titled Absolute Power: Task Force VII. The new series will be released biweekly and will show how the Amazo Task Force carries out Waller's mission. DC has revealed a new preview of the series, giving us a new look at The Last Son, who is designed specifically to counteract Superman's powers. You can check out the full preview on the next slide.

The Last Son Hunts His Prey

(Photo: DC)

The Amazo army is built to counteract the powers of the DC's heroes, with Waller giving them names that represent that element. The Last Son is modeled after Superman, but as you can see in the preview on the next slide, The Last Son is also responsible for bringing in other heroes, and the first target on the list is the Shazam family.

To do that, he's calling in some help from one of Superman's former foes turned allies in Parasite, who is being used as a superhuman tracker after being captured by Waller. Then we get to see one of the big throwdowns of the first issue as Black Adam takes on The Last Son, and initially, he knocks the android down without much effort. Unfortunately, things take a turn, and he finds himself suddenly de-powered. You can check out the full preview of Task Force VII #1 on the next slide, and you can find the official description below.

What Is Task Force VII About?

"SUPER NO MORE! With the assault on Metropolis's heroes complete, Amanda Waller's latest living weapon, the Last Son, sets his sights on the other most powerful supers in the DCU...the Marvel Family!" reads DC's official description of Absolute Power: Task Force VII #1.

"Will their combined powers be enough to survive this terrifying threat? In this biweekly series we'll see the ABSOLUTE POWER event through the eyes of evil – as told from the point of view of the TRINITY OF EVIL!"

Task Force VII #1 is written by Leah Williams with artwork by Caitlin Yarsky, and the issue will hit comic stores on July 10th.

Are you excited for Task Force VII? You can talk all things comics with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!