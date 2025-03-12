Absolute Superman’s Death of Krypton Might be Untouchable (Review)

Play video

Absolute Superman has shifted so much of what we’ve come to expect from the Superman mythology, and even when key events coincide with the original story, the ripples they create couldn’t be more different. The fall of Krypton has finally arrived in Absolute Superman #5, and the work Jason Aaron, Rafa Sandoval, Ulises Arreola, and Becca Carey have done in establishing this part of Kal-El’s life over the course of the series has ensured that Krypton’s demise will have an unparalleled impact on how Superman sees the world and how he interacts with it moving forward. If Absolute Superman wasn’t already a classic in the making, it certainly is after Absolute Superman #5.

Over the years fans have seen a number of stories set on Krypton, but it’s never had this profound of an effect. That’s because Absolute Superman’s decision to have Kal-El actually grow up on Krypton alongside his parents has given new importance and emotional connection to Krypton in a way that wasn’t possible before.

This issue doesn’t have the gravitas or emotional weight if you don’t already appreciate the relationship between Jor-El, Lara-El, and Kal-El, but if you have been reading the series since the beginning, you can’t help but feel a bit heartbroken that this chapter is coming to a close. Not only does Aaron continue to flesh out the positive and negative aspects of Kryptonian society all the way to the end, but the hope that is so intrinsic to Superman is felt all the way through, even in the most harrowing of circumstances.

Sandoval, Arreola, and Carey paint a grim and complex picture of Krypton’s final moments. Vivid green explosions from the planet’s very core rip through the all too human chaos caused by the Kryptonian elite’s grasp at survival, all broken up by massive moments of action and intimate moments that remind you of the true cost of greed and self-preservation. The moments leading up to the planet’s destruction feel brutal and difficult to watch, but it’s actually the final few pages that really covey the loss.

While much of the issue is set on Krypton, some key moments also play out in the present, allowing Superman to almost move full circle. The sense of loss and isolation is truly palpable in those final pages, and it all coalesces into an unforgettable comic that is already making its case to be one of the best of the year. Absolute Superman as a series is exceptional, and Absolute Superman #5 is a must-read.

Rating: 5 out of 5

