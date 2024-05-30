Marvel Reveals How Across the Spider-Verse Spider-Woman Almost Married an Avenger

The Spider-Woman who debuted in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has officially joined the Marvel Universe. Issa Rae voiced Jessica Drew in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and the film introduced a motorcycle-riding, pregnant Jessica Drew to viewers. While moviegoers may not have been familiar with the Spider-Verse, comic book readers have enjoyed its exploits most recently in Edge of Spider-Verse. The miniseries caught up with fan-favorite Spider heroes while also creating all-new heroes. One of the short stories in the final issue of Edge of Spider-Verse put the spotlight squarely on the new Spider-Woman, and the romantic relationship she had with an Avenger.

*WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Edge of Spider-Verse #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

The story "The Hard Road" in Edge of Spider-Verse #4 comes from the creative team of Nilah Magruder, Marcus Williams, Eric Gapstur, Raúl Angulo, and VC's Joe Caramagna, with special thanks to Phil Lord. Spider-Woman narrates for the reader, and we learn that she's retelling an old story to her kid about a time when she was late to a dinner anniversary with their Dad. While driving on her motorcycle, she spots an explosion on top of a high-rise building and races up its side to check it out. There she's met by Hawkeye, who she has a romantic history with.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Yes, that's right. You were nearly Little Baby Barton," Spider-Woman narrates to her child. She also states how Hawkeye was one of her biggest mistakes in life. This Hawkeye is working with Taskmaster, but according to Hawkeye, it's complicated. Spider-Woman and Hawkeye then spend their time fighting with their fists, arrows, webs, and words, taking shots at each other verbally while also physically.

Spider-Woman ultimately wins their fight and ties Hawkeye up for the authorities to find. Before they go their separate ways, Hawkeye tells Spider-Woman that whoever she is with now is a lucky guy. Later that night, Jessica Drew shows up for her date, and the story ends before we learn who she's in a relationship with now. Is it another established Marvel character that we already know? Maybe we'll find out in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

Issa Rae comments on pregnant Spider-Woman

ComicBook spoke to Issa Rae on the red carpet for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse premiere, where she talked about how the filmmakers used their knowledge of the character to craft something truly unique among Spider-Lore.

"You know, I'm so excited that the filmmakers chose to use their nerdy knowledge of the Spider-Man canon to incorporate this specific art for Jessica Drew where she happens to be pregnant, kicking a** on a motorcycle. Which I am terrified of," Rae laughed. "I just think it's just, so special. She's also like the only Spider-Person who doesn't wear a mask and she's out here saving the world because she doesn't have anything to hide. She's like you can get this work any time."