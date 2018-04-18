Ranking All of ‘Action Comics’ #1000

Action Comics #1000 is finally here. It is the most notable anniversary issue in all of superhero comics, celebrating the most significant superhero of all time. Rather than attempt to tell a single cumulative story summarizing decades of plots and themes, DC Comics made the very wise decision to package this issue as an anthology. Action Comics #1000 contains 11 short comics from some of the best writers and artists to address Superman since the 1950s. That begs the question: How do they all stack up?

We’ve read through all of the stories (at least twice) and are ready to weigh in with our definitive ranking of the many stories of Action Comics #1000. It’s an incredibly tough competition considering the talent and subject matter. Even if you happen to disagree with some of these rankings, there’s no doubt that this is a worthy celebration for the Man of Steel with a lot of great comics between its covers.

11. The Truth

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Jim Lee and Scott Williams

Colors by Alex Sinclair

This short feels out of place in Action Comics #1000. Surrounded by self-contained stories all reflecting on the legacy and importance of Superman, this one reads like a teaser from Free Comic Book Day. It introduces the villain for Bendis’ upcoming run on the series, but fails to deliver much value on its own or land any of its jokes. In an issue stacked with excellent short stories, this installment is out of its league.

10. The Game

Written by Paul Levitz

Art by Neal Adams

Colors by Hi-Fi

A showdown between Superman and Lex Luthor always brings a certain level of charm. Levitz delivers some smart commentary between the pair and Adams drafts at least one striking visual homage at the end of the chess match. However, the story itself feels slight with little to be said beyond the standard dynamics of these classic arch-nemeses. It serves as a baseline for Superman stories, which speaks well of everything to follow on this ranking.

9. From The City That Has Everything

Written by Dan Jurgens

Art by Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund

Colors by Hi-Fi

The title for this story, based on the classic Superman tale “For The Man Who Has Everything”, is likely the most clever part of the story. There’s a twist, but it’s easy to predict, and the plot itself is primarily an excuse to have characters state their feelings on Superman. It has a few great moments of dialogue, but spreads them thin over quite a few pages. It’s really the earnestness and love within this tale that helps it win the day.

8. An Enemy Within

Written by Marv Wolfman

Art by Curt Swan, Butch Guice, and Kurt Schaffenberger

Colors by Hi-Fi

The inclusion of art from Curt Swan and others was a very smart move, providing a lens to honor some of Superman’s most influential creators who are no longer with us. The story feels dated, but in the best possible way as Wolfman matches the pacing and style of the time these pages are from. It’s a sweet story that becomes much more impactful when you recognize the nods it gives to those who came before.

7. Actionland!

Written by Paul Dini

Art by José Luis García-López and Kevin Nowlan

Colors by Trish Mulvhill

This is another installment focused on a twist, but it’s executed with a great deal more panache. The artwork surveying Superman’s entire career in the form of an amusement park ride is nothing short of stellar. It covers all of the key aspects of who Superman is before digging into the nitty-gritty of theme and making a very pleasant discovery about what superheroes can be. This story is simply a lot of fun and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.

6. Never-Ending Battle

Written by Peter J. Tomasi

Art by Patrick Gleason

Colors by Alejandro Sanchez

The construction of this story provides an excuse to draft a lot of splash pages that homage Superman’s entire career from the wonders of the Golden Age to dark adventures of the Modern Age. While not a typical or generally exciting plot, the excuse justifies itself in Gleason’s artwork. His flexibility and understanding of layout are on display in each new installment, all of which could be transformed into a poster. This story forms one spectacular walk down memory lane.

5. Five Minutes

Written by Louise Simonson

Art by Jerry Ordway

Colors by Dave McCaig

Louise Simonson focuses on an oft-neglected aspect of Superman’s life: his career as a journalist. Examining both this work and his time as a superhero draws some compelling parallels and serves as a love letter to a very real profession. The Daily Planet has functioned as a centerpiece of Action Comics for its entire existence, and this story understands all of its small pleasures and thematic essence.

4. The Fifth Season

Written by Scott Snyder

Art by Rafael Albuquerque

Colors by Dave McCaig

It’s easy to accept the way things are after 1000 issues, which makes the pushback in this story an important element in the overall anthology. Examining the relationship between Superman and Lex Luthor, it questions whether this pair was always fated to fight one another and if they might change their course. It’s a subtlety and wistful presentation of the scenario does more than just ask the question too, it offers a gleam of hope.

3. The Car

Written by Geoff Johns and Richard Donner

Art by Olivier Coipel

Colors by Alejandro Sanchez

This story about the car being smashed on the cover of Action Comics #1 doesn’t take the obvious route of nostalgia. Instead it returns to Superman’s very beginning to show what sort of hero he has been from the start. It grounds the adventure and destruction in a small, human interaction, and makes the case that this is where Superman is at his absolute best.

2. Like A Speeding Bullet

Written by Brad Meltzer

Art by John Cassaday

Colors by Laura Martin

The incredibly tight scope and short time frame of this story allow it to deliver its message with precision and speed. Superman is the hero at its center, but it reframes his inspirational role to remind us that Superman isn’t powerful because we believe in him, but because he believes in us. Within a few pages it recenters the common man and will likely bring a tear to your eye. It’s a short comic aimed at your heart just like a speeding bullet.

1. Of Tomorrow

Written by Tom King

Art by Clay Mann

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

This installment, already shared in its entirety by Tom King on social media, is the thematic centerpiece of Action Comics #1000. In just a handful of pages, “Of Tomorrow” manages to both touch on the core themes that make Superman meaningful and on the importance of legacy. The love, work, and dedication apparent in this reverie remind readers Superman is supposed to reveal the best in humanity, and he does so in small actions. That value is shown to be eternal in its setting, beautifully constructed by Mann and Bellaire. In a few pages the creators remind us that kindness, service, and everything else Superman represents are eternally good values, lasting far beyond even 1000 issues of comics.