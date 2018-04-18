Ranking All of ‘Action Comics’ #1000

Action Comics #1000 is finally here. It is the most notable anniversary issue in all of superhero comics, celebrating the most significant superhero of all time. Rather than attempt to tell a single cumulative story summarizing decades of plots and themes, DC Comics made the very wise decision to package this issue as an anthology. Action Comics #1000 contains 11 short comics from some of the best writers and artists to address Superman since the 1950s. That begs the question: How do they all stack up?
We’ve read through all of the stories (at least twice) and are ready to weigh in with our definitive ranking of the many stories of Action Comics #1000. It’s an incredibly tough competition considering the talent and subject matter. Even if you happen to disagree with some of these rankings, there’s no doubt that this is a worthy celebration for the Man of Steel with a lot of great comics between its covers.
11. The Truth
Written by Brian Michael Bendis
Art by Jim Lee and Scott Williams
Colors by Alex Sinclair
This short feels out of place in Action Comics #1000. Surrounded by self-contained stories all reflecting on the legacy and importance of Superman, this one reads like a teaser from Free Comic Book Day. It introduces the villain for Bendis’ upcoming run on the series, but fails to deliver much value on its own or land any of its jokes. In an issue stacked with excellent short stories, this installment is out of its league.
10. The Game
Written by Paul Levitz
Art by Neal Adams
Colors by Hi-Fi
A showdown between Superman and Lex Luthor always brings a certain level of charm. Levitz delivers some smart commentary between the pair and Adams drafts at least one striking visual homage at the end of the chess match. However, the story itself feels slight with little to be said beyond the standard dynamics of these classic arch-nemeses. It serves as a baseline for Superman stories, which speaks well of everything to follow on this ranking.
9. From The City That Has Everything
Written by Dan Jurgens
Art by Dan Jurgens and Norm Rapmund
Colors by Hi-Fi
The title for this story, based on the classic Superman tale “For The Man Who Has Everything”, is likely the most clever part of the story. There’s a twist, but it’s easy to predict, and the plot itself is primarily an excuse to have characters state their feelings on Superman. It has a few great moments of dialogue, but spreads them thin over quite a few pages. It’s really the earnestness and love within this tale that helps it win the day.
8. An Enemy Within
Written by Marv Wolfman
Art by Curt Swan, Butch Guice, and Kurt Schaffenberger
Colors by Hi-Fi
The inclusion of art from Curt Swan and others was a very smart move, providing a lens to honor some of Superman’s most influential creators who are no longer with us. The story feels dated, but in the best possible way as Wolfman matches the pacing and style of the time these pages are from. It’s a sweet story that becomes much more impactful when you recognize the nods it gives to those who came before.
7. Actionland!
Written by Paul Dini
Art by José Luis García-López and Kevin Nowlan
Colors by Trish Mulvhill
This is another installment focused on a twist, but it’s executed with a great deal more panache. The artwork surveying Superman’s entire career in the form of an amusement park ride is nothing short of stellar. It covers all of the key aspects of who Superman is before digging into the nitty-gritty of theme and making a very pleasant discovery about what superheroes can be. This story is simply a lot of fun and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.
6. Never-Ending Battle
Written by Peter J. Tomasi
Art by Patrick Gleason
Colors by Alejandro Sanchez
The construction of this story provides an excuse to draft a lot of splash pages that homage Superman’s entire career from the wonders of the Golden Age to dark adventures of the Modern Age. While not a typical or generally exciting plot, the excuse justifies itself in Gleason’s artwork. His flexibility and understanding of layout are on display in each new installment, all of which could be transformed into a poster. This story forms one spectacular walk down memory lane.
5. Five Minutes
Written by Louise Simonson
Art by Jerry Ordway
Colors by Dave McCaig
Louise Simonson focuses on an oft-neglected aspect of Superman’s life: his career as a journalist. Examining both this work and his time as a superhero draws some compelling parallels and serves as a love letter to a very real profession. The Daily Planet has functioned as a centerpiece of Action Comics for its entire existence, and this story understands all of its small pleasures and thematic essence.
4. The Fifth Season
Written by Scott Snyder
Art by Rafael Albuquerque
Colors by Dave McCaig
It’s easy to accept the way things are after 1000 issues, which makes the pushback in this story an important element in the overall anthology. Examining the relationship between Superman and Lex Luthor, it questions whether this pair was always fated to fight one another and if they might change their course. It’s a subtlety and wistful presentation of the scenario does more than just ask the question too, it offers a gleam of hope.
3. The Car
Written by Geoff Johns and Richard Donner
Art by Olivier Coipel
Colors by Alejandro Sanchez
This story about the car being smashed on the cover of Action Comics #1 doesn’t take the obvious route of nostalgia. Instead it returns to Superman’s very beginning to show what sort of hero he has been from the start. It grounds the adventure and destruction in a small, human interaction, and makes the case that this is where Superman is at his absolute best.
2. Like A Speeding Bullet
Written by Brad Meltzer
Art by John Cassaday
Colors by Laura Martin
The incredibly tight scope and short time frame of this story allow it to deliver its message with precision and speed. Superman is the hero at its center, but it reframes his inspirational role to remind us that Superman isn’t powerful because we believe in him, but because he believes in us. Within a few pages it recenters the common man and will likely bring a tear to your eye. It’s a short comic aimed at your heart just like a speeding bullet.
1. Of Tomorrow
Written by Tom King
Art by Clay Mann
Colors by Jordie Bellaire
This installment, already shared in its entirety by Tom King on social media, is the thematic centerpiece of Action Comics #1000. In just a handful of pages, “Of Tomorrow” manages to both touch on the core themes that make Superman meaningful and on the importance of legacy. The love, work, and dedication apparent in this reverie remind readers Superman is supposed to reveal the best in humanity, and he does so in small actions. That value is shown to be eternal in its setting, beautifully constructed by Mann and Bellaire. In a few pages the creators remind us that kindness, service, and everything else Superman represents are eternally good values, lasting far beyond even 1000 issues of comics.