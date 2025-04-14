Why Hasn’t Wakanda Tried to Take Over the Marvel Universe?

Wakanda is, without a doubt, one of the most powerful nations to exist in any universe, comic or otherwise. Run by the legendary superhero and Avenger Black Panther, Wakanda is perhaps the center of the Marvel Universe in terms of technological advancement and military power. Even other nations like Doctor Doom’s own Latveria or the former mutant nation of Krakoa would fall to the might of Wakanda’s full force. So with all of that in mind, why has the nation remained relatively small with only its land in Africa? Certainly, it is well poised to stand as the strongest country around, and even expand its power and influence well outside its standard geographical borders. That’s what powerful nations do, after all: they make their influence known.

Wakanda is clearly the exception to the rule and there are reasons for that. Let’s take a look at why Wakanda hasn’t taken over the Marvel Universe even though they absolutely have the power to do so.

What Makes Wakanda So Strong?

Wakanda is a powerful nation in every possible aspect. For one, their economy is definitively the strongest out of every nation and it is not even close. This of course is due to Wakanda being the universe’s number one hot spot for stores of vibranium. Vibranium is the strongest naturally occurring metal in the universe, with special properties that allow it to absorb and redirect kinetic energy. This is not even mentioning the multitude of applications it has in magic and technology. Regardless, Vibranium is said to be worth $10,000 a gram in the Marvel universe, and Wakanda has literally thousands of tons of the stuff, easily putting their net worth in the trillions of dollars.

Vibranium has been incorporated into every aspect of Wakandan technology, making their computers so impossibly advanced that they can never be hacked by an outside force, and likely barely understood by anyone who isn’t a genius. Their military might is strengthened from formidable to ludicrous by incorporating vibranium weapons and war machines into their arsenal. They also have some of the most advanced tactical minds preparing for worst case scenarios for all manner of threats, earth-borne or extraterrestrial. And that is to say nothing of its leader and protector, the Black Panther. Powered by the heart-shaped herb that grows only in Wakanda, the Black Pather is granted enhanced strength, speed, agility, and senses to a super-soldier level, alongside all of the magical abilities that come with connecting with the Panther God and the Black Panthers that have come before.

Even beyond military might, Wakanda has an excellent education system with free, compulsory primary and secondary education. After completing that, citizens are given the choice to either begin working or attend any manner of Wakanda’s world-class, tuition-free universities. Wakanda has developed its society to care for its people in every way, giving them every opportunity to grow as citizens. They have one of the highest literacy rates in the world, and top tier healthcare that is absolutely free. Naturally all of these benefits produce a strong, efficient, and loyal population. The people of Wakanda love their nation, and their nation loves them. All that said, I don’t ever see Wakanda taking over the Marvel Universe.

Why Wakanda Won’t Conquer the Marvel Universe

Despite the fact that Wakanda looks like a veritable utopia when looking in, and that it is one of the most advanced nations ever with a near endless supply of vibranium and other natural resources, Wakanda will not take over the Marvel Universe because they simply don’t want to. For generations, Wakanda chose to isolate itself from the rest of the world, hiding the truth of their advancements and power. It wasn’t until King T’Challa that Wakanda stepped out from the shadows and into the light of the world stage. And not everyone in Wakanda was happy about this decision.

Their long history of isolation has made many Wakandans see the outside world as something they want no part of. Although they now stand shoulder to shoulder with others in the United Nations, many in Wakanda want to focus solely on their own nation. Wakanda’s first priority will always be to its own nation and people, so the idea of expansion by way of taking over other nations has never been in the cards. Wakanda prefers peace and isolation above all else, and although he revealed the truth of Wakanda to the rest of the world, Black Panther T’Challa did so with the intent to foster relations with the rest of the world, not control it.

Wakanda is a land of peace and prosperity because they choose to be. While it is more than capable of defending itself from most threats, it much prefers peaceful solutions, generally speaking. Besides, even with the might of Wakanda, an attempt to take over the world would draw the ire of the many superheroes, and likely many supervillains, that watch over it. Even as strong as the nation is, that is not a battle to invite likely. No, Wakanda would much sooner raise up their neighbor nations to stand beside them than conquer them.

Do you think Wakanda should take over the Marvel Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.