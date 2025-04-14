Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Is Getting a Prequel (But Not How You Think)

Zack Snyder‘s Rebel Moon Universe continues to expand with a new prequel. But instead of being a spinoff movie or TV series, this prequel comes in the form of a comic book. Doona Bae plays the sword-wielding cyborg assassin known as Nemesis in the Rebel Moon movies on Netflix, which is growing into a full-fledged cinematic universe with video games, podcasts, and animated projects. As fans wait for news on the third Rebel Moon film, a prequel comic from award-winning writer Gail Simone will flesh out Nemesis’ backstory while taking inspiration from revenge westerns.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rebel Moon: Nemesis, published by Titan Comics, is a four-issue limited series by writer Gail Simone and artist Federico Bertoni. The series debuts on July 16th and should hopefully fill the void while fans await news on Rebel Moon 3.

“I feel like this story was a little bit destined to happen, somehow. My family and I were watching Rebel Moon and really enjoying it, and I just immediately focused on Nemesis,” Simone said. “I loved the badassery of her, but also the way she addressed grief, and recognized it in others. I just was completely smitten with her, and I actually said to my family, ‘Man, I would love to write her someday.’ Well, someone was listening because I get this message that Zack would like to talk to me about writing that exact character. Who am I to argue with fate? She’s a powerful, powerful character, she leaps off the page (and screen) and I cannot even explain how much I enjoyed playing in this sandbox.”

“I’m so excited for fans to be back in the world of Rebel Moon — there are so many stories yet to be discovered, and the tale of Nemesis and her revenge is one fans won’t want to miss,” said Titan Comics editor Jake Devine. “Not only does it unwrap the enigma of her character, but it has some epic assassinations, beautiful locations, and badass showdowns. Working with Gail has been a dream and I can’t wait for readers to immerse themselves in this extended universe that she’s created.”

cover a: kael ngu

cover b: danny earls

cover c: Reza Afshar

cover d: alice meichi li

cover e: chris Christodoulou (poster)

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #1 (of 4)

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale July 16, 2025

BASED ON ZACK SNYDER’S HIT NETFLIX MOVIES!

WRITTEN BY AWARD-WINNING COMIC CREATOR GAIL SIMONE!

COMIC BOOK PREQUEL TO THE NETFLIX MOVIE, REBEL MOON!

FEATURING THE ORIGIN OF NEMESIS!

A brand new comic series that recounts the origins of NEMESIS!

Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her family…

Cover A: KAEL NGU

Cover B: DANNY EARLS

Cover C: REZA AFSHAR

Cover D: ALICE MEICHI LI

Cover E: CHRIS CHRISTODOULOU (POSTER)

This is the second Rebel Moon prequel comic released by Titan Comics. Zack Snyder penned Rebel Moon: House of the Bloodaxe, which takes place five years before the events of Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. It provides backstory for the characters of Devra and Darrian Bloodaxe, leaders of a band of outlaw revolutionaries (played by Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher), and their formidable family’s history.

Rebel Moon: Nemesis #1 features covers by Kael Ngu, Danny Earls, Reza Afshar, Alice Meichi Li, and Chris Christodoulou. It goes on sale July 16th, and fans can pre-order from their local comic shop and Forbidden Planet for UK and Europe. You can check out interior art from the first issue below.

rebel moon: nemesis #1 first look

rebel moon: nemesis #1 first look

rebel moon: nemesis #1 first look