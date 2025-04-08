AHOY Comics Reveals Babs Vol. 1 First Look Preview (Exclusive)

The dream team of Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows introduced the world to the delightful barbarian thief known as Babs last year, and now AHOY Comics has revealed the first look at the anticipated trade paperback edition of the hit series. You can check out the new cover and a preview of the upcoming trade below, which will hit comic stores and digital platforms on April 16th.

The Preacher co-creators have created a hilarious parody of classic sword and sorcery stories while also building an expansive world full of colorful characters, and more often than not, the worst of those characters happen to find her and throw her already chaotic life into even more chaos.

Granted, sometimes you just find yourself running from a bear inadvertently, and perhaps you also end up battling a host of leprechauns as well, though we can’t exactly say what Babs calls them. You can check out the cover by Burrows and the official description for the trade below.

BABS TPB

(W) Garth Ennis

(A) Jacen Burrows

Cover: Jacen Burrows

“A savage sword-and-sorcery parody from the co-creators of Preacher, The Boys, and Marvel’s Get Fury! Meet Babs, a barbarian thief, and Barry, the world’s worst enchanted sword. Together they travel a fantastic landscape of wizards, dragons, demons, and castles, looking to steal treasure. Their plans are interrupted by the arrival of a band of VERY white knights who exploit and divide the townsfolk. Babs wasn’t looking for a fight…but she’s never found a bad situation she couldn’t make 100 times worse!”

ComicBook previously had the chance to speak to Ennis about what inspired the series, and it’s something he’s wanted to do for a long time. I’d been thinking about sword & sorcery since I did Hawk the Slayer for Rebellion. It’s a pretty goofy, lazy sort of a genre a lot of the time, but it can also be a lot of fun,” Ennis said.

“Jacen and I have been working together for 20 years, and have built up a pretty damn good creative rapport. He’s a great storyteller and can handle pretty much anything, but there’s a real clarity and precision to his storytelling that makes humour in particular that bit simpler to convey,” Ennis said.

Babs Vol. 1 hits stores on April 16th.

