Babs #1 Review: A Two-Fisted Tale of Fantastical Savagery

There are a lot of adjectives that come to mind when thinking of comics created by writer Garth Ennis and artist Jacen Burrows, but readers are unlikely to put “fun” anywhere in that list. Whether it’s in viscerally upsetting horror series like Crossed and The Ribbon Queen or nihilistic war comics like Punisher: Soviet and Get Fury, the collaborators are known for delivering mature takes on genres largely devoid of colorful superhero trappings. That makes Babs—a new fantasy series at Ahoy Comics featuring a sword-wielding heroine facing a world filled with dragons, orcs, and other monsters—a pleasant surprise. The new series showcases their range as creators, embracing the fantasy genre with a sense of humor and delivering a debut issue unlike anything they’ve crafted before or on the stands today.

Babs #1 introduces readers to a setting that resembles “generic D&D land” with individual adventurers seeking out treasure in the dangerous lands between towns and pubs. Babs arrives fully formed on the first page, resembling fantasy heroines like Red Sonja but presenting a sardonic attitude and cutting wit. She’s a charismatic, if not charming individual and it’s apparent from the start that her travels will be filled with both laughter and bloodshed. Perhaps the most remarkable element of the debut for readers familiar with Burrows and Ennis is how effectively it plays the fantasy elements in a straightforward style.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Intrigue and wrinkles seep in at the corners. A run-in with dangerous wildlife by the issue’s end revels in the heightened, often absurd nature of fantasy encounters with broad laughs. There’s a creativity embedded in each of the action sequences that showcase the creative duo as outstanding purveyors of action; one bit featuring a troll’s tonsils is unforgettable in this regard.

What’s more is the arrival of the series’ first major antagonist by its final few pages. As readers are introduced to Babs, she only has to contend with overconfident orcs and forest fauna, even if the former provide some toxic attitudes that will resonate with any fantasy readers who’s seen too much of Twitter or Reddit. But shining white knights bearing a standard resembling the Schutzstaffel logo hints at what sorts of conflicts are yet to come.

The slow development of intriguing enemies across Babs #1 allows the issue to focus on her and her companions, including both a horse and sword with speech. Despite Babs’ hard edges and penchant for violence, they collectively reveal an undeniable warmth and even a sense of admiration for Babs’ libertine lifestyle. These characters are simply fun to spend time with and would be provide enough charm in their own right to return for issue #2.

Burrows’ penchant for detailed panels and background gags elevates this slow development of overarching conflicts and character arcs as every page contains plenty for readers to parse in the foreground and background. Even in the introductory approach through the forest on page one, readers can track the local fauna as they move and interact around Babs’ march. Regardless of the setting, Burrows fills his panels with life making even a generic pub feel as vital and interesting as the most imaginative DMs might hope to project.

The result is a new fantasy comic that doesn’t rely on arcane concepts or lore to entice its audience. Instead, Ennis and Burrows emphasize what works in the genre through their unique style and tone resulting in a riotous start to Babs’ adventure. Wherever she may roam, I’m interested to follow after finishing Babs #1.

Published by Ahoy Comics

On August 14, 2024

Written by Garth Ennis

Art by Jacen Burrows

Colors by Andy Troy

Letters by Rob Steen

Cover by Jacen Burrows