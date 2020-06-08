BOOM! Studios Reveals Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's New Series We Only Find Them When They're Dead (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios has been hitting it out of the park recently, and now they are adding a new series to the mix with two stellar talents at the helm. We can exclusively announce a brand new series from writer Al Ewing (Immortal Hulk) and artist Simone Di Meo (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers) titled We Only Find Them When They're Dead, and you can get your first look at the upcoming series starting on the next slide. We Only Find Them When They're Dead follows Captain Malik and his crew on the Vihaan II as they harvest the massive corpses of alien gods to keep the human race afloat, but Malik isn't settling for just surviving and wants to find a living god.

“WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY'RE DEAD is a concept I've been brewing for some years now, something that merges a few of my favorite things - high-concept action, world-building, quests for the meaning behind existence and heavily metaphorical science fiction - and uses them to create a universe we're building out into something truly vast, rich and strange,” Ewing said. “No matter which parts of my work you've enjoyed before, there'll be something here for you to love.”

“I had been waiting for years to work on my own sci-fi series and Al wrote a story so intense that I couldn't have asked for anything better,” Di Meo said. “Sci-fi, passion, mystery, and giant gods make these pages an absolute blast to draw.”

You can find the official description for the series below.

"Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II harvest resources from the giant corpses of alien gods found on the edge of human space. While other autopsy ships race to salvage the meat, minerals, and metals that sustain the human race, Malik sees an opportunity to finally break free from this system by being the first to find a living god. But Malik’s obsession with the gods will push his crew into danger at the darkest reaches of space—unless the rogue agent on their trail can stop them first..."

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 features a main cover by Di Meo, as well as variant covers by Toni Infante (Champions), Christian Ward (Invisible Kingdom), and more.

“Al and Simone are delivering career-best work on this project -- and that’s saying something,” said Eric Harburn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Visceral, challenging, experimental, contemplative… Get ready for a science-fiction epic unlike any other, that seeks to answer why WE ONLY FIND THEM WHEN THEY’RE DEAD.”

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 hits comic stores this September, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

Let us know what you think of the new series in the comments or you can find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things comics!