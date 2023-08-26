Spider-Man Just Became His Own Worst Enemy (Literally)

Peter Parker has been a lot of things during his time as Spider-Man -- "amazing," "spectacular," "superior," black-clad vigilante possessed by an alien symbiote, etc. However, he's never been his own worst enemy quite like this. SPOILERS follow for Amazing Spider-Man #32 by Zeb Wells, Patrick Gleason, Marci Menyz, and Joe Carmagna. Amazing Spider-Man #32's preview revealed the return of Kraven, and he's teaming with the Queen Goblin on his latest hunt. In the current volume of Amazing Spidre-Man, Norman Osborn, formerly the Green Goblin, has been on a path of redemption. With his sanity restored, Norman has rebuilt Oscorp as a force for good. Aware of Spider-Man's secret identity, he invited Peter Parker to work at the company. Peter accepted, at first, to keep an eye on Norman. However, as time has passed, the two have become close, with Spider-Man even fighting alongside his old enemy when Norman dons his new Gold Goblin persona.

But the Green Goblin's sins didn't simply disappear. The Beyond Corporation extracted those sins and distilled them into a physical serum. Injecting therapist Ahsley Kafka with that serum transformed her into Queen Goblin. The latest issue of Amazing Spider-Man begins with Kraven performing a ritual to extract those sins from Kafka and use them to poison the tip of his spear. He hopes to use that spear to restore Norman to his Green Goblin persona, making him a worthy game for a hunt. Spider-Man, however, steps in, protecting Norman and taking the jab from the spearhead, seemingly poisoning Peter with the sins of the Green Goblin.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Well, this isn't what Kraven planned. What comes next for his hunt now that Spider-Man has become the Goblin? Judging by the cover of Amazing Spider-Man #33, it seems like Spider-Man may be back in black and turning the tables on Kraven the Hunter!

Amazing Spider-Man #32 is on sale now. Amazing Spider-Man #33 goes on sale on September 6th.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Amazing Spider-Man #32

(W) Zeb Wells (A) Patrick Gleason (CA) John Romita Jr.

Two of Spider-Man's villains are forming the deadliest team-up he's ever had to face. But are they after Spidey? Or is he just in the way of something bigger? Patrick Gleason rejoins the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN crew for the darkest arc of Amazing Spider-Man yet!

Rated T

In Shops: Aug 23, 2023

SRP: $3.99

(Photo: Marvel Comics)