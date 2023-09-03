Spider-Man Is Back in His Black Costume in New Marvel Preview

Spider-Man is back in black in Marvel's preview of Amazing Spider-Man #33. In the wake of Amazing Spider-Man #32, and as the result of Kraven's botched plans, Spider-Man has become his own worst enemy, consumed by the sins of the Green Goblin. Now, in an inversion of the classic Spider-Man story "Kraven's Last Hunt," Spider-Man hunts Kraven. It's only appropriate then that he dons his black costume, the same costume he wore during "Kraven's Last Hunt." But what does this version of Spider-Man, carrying the weight of all Norman Osborn's sins, have planned for Kraven? And will he stop there?

Zeb Wells wrote Amazing Spider-Man #32, with artwork by Patrick Gleason, colors by Marcio Menyz, and letters by Joe Caramagna. You can see the preview pages and the issue's solicitation information below.

Amazing Spider-Man won ComicBook.com's best ongoing series award in the 2022 Golden Issue Awards. Amazing Spider-Man #33 goes on sale on Wednesday, September 6th. Check out the preview of the issue below.