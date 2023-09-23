Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Venom Creator Todd McFarlane Weighs in On Harry Osborn Theories

Venom co-creator Todd McFarlane has given his thoughts on Harry Osborn possibly being Venom in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is one of the most anticipated games of the year and a lot of that stems from how stacked up the game. Based on what has already been confirmed, Peter will get the symbiote, we'll play as two Spider-Men, and the likes of Kraven, Lizard, and Venom will be the game's villains. However, Insomniac Games has done a great job of keeping secrets surrounding the game. We don't know who will be Venom in this game, but Insomniac has confirmed Eddie Brock won't play a role in this particular story.

The leading theory is that Venom is Harry Osborn. At the end of the first game, it was revealed that Harry was being kept in some sort of tube by his father and was extremely ill. In the tube was also the symbiote, suggesting that Norman was possibly trying to heal Harry with the symbiote. Naturally, it would make sense that Harry would be Venom. So, when ComicBook.com had the chance to sit down with Venom co-creator Todd McFarlane to talk about Spawn coming to Call of Duty, we asked him for his thoughts on the Harry Osborn theory.

"I'm a fan," said McFarlane. "Okay, let me just state first off, I'm biased to what I'm about to say. So as the guy who created the visual look of Venom, I'm biased to it. One, I think Venom is a villain. In my mind, I can't quite get my head wrapped around that he's a quasi good guy. Because, to me, your heroes are only as good as the bad guys. And the more severe your villains are, the more heroic the deed is if you win and you're the good guy. And if Harry Osborn, that character on his best recanting, is really almost on the verge of insane. And you put that character into the suit of Venom, then I think you've got a pretty badass version. I think that's a heck of a combo.

"Will they go to that extreme? I don't know. My head always goes dark first, and then I bring a little bit of light on top of it. I just like those characters. The corporation sometimes when they go, "Oh yeah, we're going to make something dark." It's like 5% more darker than what it was before. So I don't know. I don't know what they will do. But I'd make Harry Osborn insane, put the costume on him, and then he would just be a wrecking ball at that point. And it would be very hard for Spider-Man to stop him at that point."

All in all, McFarlane's idea for a Harry Osborn Venom sounds pretty interesting. Insomniac Games hasn't quite started playing with the Goblin stuff yet, so it's unclear if there will be anything that pushes Harry to the mental extremes yet. It seems likely Norman will become the Green Goblin at some point, possibly in the third game, but we'll just have to wait and see.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will release on October 20th for PS5.