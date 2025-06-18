Marvel Introduces a Second Spider-Man Based in Space (But There’s One Major Catch)

A major turning point for Spider-Man will take place later this year, and it involves not one, but two Spider-Men. Joe Kelly, Pepe Larraz, and John Romita Jr. relaunched Amazing Spider-Man earlier this year, and the series features the introduction of a powerful new addition to Spidey’s rogues gallery: Hellgate. They will face off in Amazing Spider-Man #8, and the outcome of that conflict will have major ramifications for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. It’s a major turning point for the web-slinger, and it all takes place in September’s landmark Amazing Spider-Man #11, aka Legacy Issue #975.

Following Spider-Man’s shocking showdown with Hellgate in Amazing Spider-Man #8, there will be two Spider-Men going forward. One operating on Earth, and one in space. Marvel raises the question of which of the two Spider-Men is Peter Parker, or is he both?

This development was previously teased in promotional artwork by Pepe Larraz, and our space-faring Spidey will have a new cosmic suit as he tries to make his way back home. He’ll get tied up in cosmic adventures while gaining new intergalactic companions and enemies. Back on Earth, Spider-Man has begun to act differently, with his brutal methods putting the Marvel Universe on high alert. Larraz will take lead art duties on the space-set issues, with Romita Jr. drawing Spider-Man’s adventures on Earth.

“I love really grounded, Manhattan-based Spider-Man stories, and I also love when he’s in ‘fish-out-of-water’ mode. You don’t get much farther from the pond than deep space. But why choose? Why not have… both? Hence, this Tale of Two Spider-Men,” Kelly shared. “On either track, Spider-Man is facing down his personal demons in the wake of Hellgate’s brutal debut, because no matter where Spider-Man goes he brings inner turmoil with him. There are a lot of pyrotechnics in this arc, new characters and threats, but also a ton of heart as Peter and those closest to him try to move forward with their lives in the aftermath of a devastating event.”

One of the companions Spider-Man makes in space is a character called Symbie. It looks like a child-like symbiote creature, and Symbie is featured on Pepe Larraz’s promo variant cover for Amazing Spider-Man #11.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by PEPE LARRAZ & JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 9/3

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC!

A tale of two Spider-Men…One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions, including a stranger named SYMBIE making his first appearance! The next major chapter in Spider-Man’s life begins here!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #12

Written by JOE KELLY

Art by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 9/17

