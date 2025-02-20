Amazing Spider-Man: Pepe Larraz Teases New Villain Hellgate and the Return of an Old Nemesis

A new era of Amazing Spider-Man comics is upon us, and one of the creators behind the page is fan-favorite artist Pepe Larraz. Together with Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr., they are relaunching Amazing Spider-Man later this year with plenty of twists and turns for fans. Larraz has made a name for himself at Marvel working on big events and storylines, most notably in the X-Men corner of the Marvel Universe and the Blood Hunt event series. The casts of these projects tend to be very large, but Amazing Spider-Man puts the spotlight firmly on the wall-crawler and his rogue’s gallery. And speaking of villains, Spider-Man is about to contend with a new one and a returning antagonist.

ComicBook spoke to Pepe Larraz ahead of the relaunch of Amazing Spider-Man. We asked Larraz how he got attached to the project, working with Joe Kelly and John Romita Jr., the new villain Hellgate, coming up with designs for new characters, which Spider-Man villains he’s looking forward to illustrating, and the return of Hobgoblin. We can also exclusively reveal the covers and solicitation for May’s Amazing Spider-Man #3 and Amazing Spider-Man #4.

preview of amazing spider-man #1

ComicBook: How did you wind up being an artist on the new Amazing Spider-Man alongside John Romita Jr.?

Pepe Larraz: After so many years of team books and big events, I wanted to do a solo series that allowed me to focus on one character. It’s a different storytelling that allows you to play other keys. Spider-Man was the first American comic book I’ve ever read and, despite crossing paths a couple of times, I never had the chance to work on the series and to form my own image of the character, so I asked Marvel if it was possible to work on Amazing Spider-Man. The fact that I’m doing it alongside a legend like JRJR and Joe Kelly makes it much more special and adds no small amount of pressure, I’m not going to lie.

preview of amazing spider-man #1

Let’s talk about Hellgate. He doesn’t look like someone you’d normally associate as a Spider-Man villain. Can you talk about how it feels drawing John Romita Jr.’s Hellgate design as well as the beef that he has with Spidey? And how will we see the threat of Hellgate escalate in the first year?

Well, I’m still drawing the first arc of our Spider-Man run, which means I haven’t actually drawn Hellgate yet. But the design is killer, it feels mythological, like something that had been dormant for a millennia just came out of an ancient and forgotten tomb. It feels unstoppable like a force of nature walking on two legs, shattering the Earth as he goes. Can’t wait to draw him, I’m gonna have so much fun.

preview of amazing spider-man #1

What do you find the most fun when you create a character from the ground up, whether it be hero or villain? Have there been any Spider-Man villains you’ve been looking forward to drawing that you haven’t gotten the chance to illustrate yet?

When I have to create the visual aspect of a character from scratch, I always try to make it feel different from the super hero characters you’re used to seeing. So the most fun part is to find out who that character is on its core and try to find some visual elements that tell the story of the character. Then, I have to make them as cool and easy to draw as possible.

When I get to draw any existing characters in a book, I assume Marvel wants me to give my vision of them so I feel free to change things to enforce the aspects I want to focus on. In the case of the Rhino, for instance, he was out of control in the scene I drew, so adding a real rhino head, instead of a helmet with a horn, make him feel more animal, less able to reason.

preview of amazing spider-man #1

What’s your favorite part of drawing Hobgoblin?

My first contact with the Hobgoblin was reading the Inferno crossover, where his demonic powers were quite creepy. So I was really happy when Joe asked me to give this iteration of Hobgoblin an extra scary look. I tried to make him quite dangerous and terrifying, but you’ll have to decide if I succeeded.

To wrap up, what are you most excited to see fans experience in your Amazing Spider-Man run, and what should they keep an eye on?

I think Joe’s script are always relevant. He tends to script super heroes in a way we all could relate to. Spidey’s troubles are important of course, and those menaces feel big and ominous in a scary way, but Peter’s problems are the ones which provide the compass for the series. The way Joe writes him, his hopes and fears in a way we can all understand and relate to is really great. I think it’s a book for everyone. Me? I’m just trying to keep up with the creative team and draw the best I can. It has been a nice change to pace to go from the huge scope of event/crossover books to a more intimate relationship with one character, and that gave me the chance to try new things with storytelling. I think I’m learning new tricks. I hope you enjoy it!

cover of amazing spider-man #3

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by Joe Kelly

Art and Cover by Pepe Larraz

PUMPKIN BOMB PROBLEMS!

Past and present collide sending Spider-Man spinning OUT OF CONTROL – just when an old foe obsessed with him gets the sword-stabbing jump on Peter and his main squeeze, Shay Marken! Can the last remaining ally still in Spidey’s corner, the GREEN GOBLIN, Norman Osborn, cure Peter before his entire life implodes?!

On Sale 5/7

cover of amazing spider-man #4

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #4