Beloved Power Rangers Team Finally Getting Their Own Funko Pops

Over the course of its 30-year history, the Power Rangers franchise has given fans a multitude of great Power Rangers teams outside of just Mighty Morphin. Power Rangers has featured teams like In Space, Mystic Force, RPM, Lightspeed Rescue, Cosmic Fury, and more, and we are still waiting on Funko Pops for most of those seasons. While the wait carries on for those, the good news is that one beloved Power Rangers team is finally getting its own Funko Pops, and they will be hitting stores this year.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While we already have several Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Pops, Funko is now dipping into a new Rangers team, and that’s the Rangers of Power Rangers Zeo. Now, there was already a Red Zeo Ranger thanks to the previous Tommy Oliver line, but now you can complete the entire team with the Pink Ranger, Yellow Ranger, Blue Ranger, Green Ranger, and Gold Ranger. You can pre-order each one of them right here, and they are scheduled to arrive on April 13th.

Power Rangers Zeo Opens The Door To More Non-Mighty Morphin Funko Pops

One of the common requests from Power Rangers fans is getting merchandise tied to teams outside of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and that includes Funko Pops. Most of the Power Rangers Pops to this point have been based on Mighty Morphin projects, including multiple versions based on the original Mighty Morphin TV series, and the most recent release was based on the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Movie. There was also a line of Pops for the 2017 Power Rangers Movie Reboot.

Outside of the show, there have been a few other solo releases connected to the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers comics, including Lord Drakkon, Ranger Slayer, and the new Green Ranger. Things recently changed though with the special Tommy Oliver collection, which featured Pops from Tommy’s Ranger forms in Dino Thunder, Turbo, and Zeo. Now with the full Zeo release, fans can complete the full team, and with all of the buzz around the new Disney+ series and the rumored movie at Paramount, one has to wonder if we’ll see another team or two finally make their Funko Pop debuts.

A logical step would be to just build out the teams that Tommy was a part of, since you already have those Pops on the market. That would mean you could do Dino Thunder and Turbo teams, and both would likely be well received. If you were okay with creating an all-new team, seasons that come to mind are In Space, Time Force, and Cosmic Fury, as all offer great eye-catching designs and fan-favorite Rangers. They also allow you to make great Megazords that pop on the shelf, which is always helpful for retailers.

Hopefully, this is the start of more non-Mighty Morphin Power Rangers teams being given some Funko spotlight, but we’ll just have to wait and see. In the meantime, you can add the Zeo team to your collection very soon.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!