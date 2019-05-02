Preview: The Past and Present Collide In Angel #1!

BOOM! Studios stealthily launched a new Angel ongoing series alongside Buffy The Vampire Slayer #4 with Angel #0, and now we’ve got your first look at the anticipated first issue of the ongoing series. The series is written by Bryan Hill (Detective Comics) and drawn by Gleb Melnikov (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers), and will feature covers by Dan Panosian, Scott Buoncristiano, and Boris Pelcer. As you can see in our new preview the creative team is not just going to explore Angel’s present, but also dive deep into his past.

Fans will be escorted back to Angel’s early days, including his dark days as Angelus, and his actions there have a profound effect on his current mission to not only atone for his sins but also fight those who were once like him. Having a soul has changed Angel for the better, but he’s never truly shaken off his past.

“The centuries weigh heavy on Angel, especially after everything he’s done and all he’s endured. But is there any way for him to truly leave the past behind him? Does his fight against the forces of evil in the present make up for the horrible choices he made in the past and can saving a life now replace the lives he took then?” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “Bryan and Gleb are really digging deep into Angel’s past and challenging what redemption can look like, especially now, when our actions are recorded and preserved forever.”

You can check out the official description for Angel below.

“Meet Angelus, leader of an army of brutal vampire warriors terrorizing the land, hungry for power and thirsty for blood as he invades villages and takes innocent people past the point of no return. Several centuries later, Angel spends his time protecting humanity from the monsters that lurk in the dark in an attempt to redeem himself for the crimes committed by the monster he was when he was first turned. It may be that he’s too late to save his humanity and his soul but he’s lost too many people in his ongoing fight against the forces of evil, and he’s finally ready to find a solution to his tortured existence as a vampire with a conscience. When his path leads him to an old friend in Sunnydale, sparks will fly and demons will clash as Angel’s search takes him ever closer to the person who could end his quest before it’s even begun—the Chosen One, Buffy Summers.”

Angel #1 hits comic stores on May 29th, and you can check out our exclusive preview by hitting the next slide!

Main Cover By Dan Panosian

Variant Cover By Boris Pelcer

Variant Cover By Scott Buoncristiano

A Weapon Forged

First Impressions

Don’t Mess With Me

Not What He Seems

Reunions