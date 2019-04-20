Get Your First Look At Buffy Spinoff ‘Angel’ #1

BOOM! Studios surprised Buffy fans by not only introducing Angel in the final page of the latest issue but also by launching Angel’s new ongoing series in Angel #0 alongside it, and now we have our first look at Angel #1. The new series is written by Bryan Hill (Detective Comics, Killmonger) and drawn by Gleb Melnikov (Saban’s Go Go Power Rangers) and Buffy The Vampire Slayer scribe Joss Whedon is also along for the ride. Fans will be reunited with their favorite vampire with a soul in the new series, though there will be some tweaks to his mythology along the way.

You can check out the cover to issue #1 below from artist Dan Panosian (Slots, Batman: Arkham Knight) as well as the monster variant by Scott Buoncristiano (Buffy the Vampire Slayer). You might recognize the figure on that cover as Der Kindestod, who popped up in the Buffy season two episode Killed By Death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We got our first taste of Angel in yesterday’s game-changing BUFFY #4 and surprise release of ANGEL #0, but that’s only the start of the newly reimagined vampire’s story in this modern Buffyverse.” said Jeanine Schaefer, Executive Editor, BOOM! Studios. “The questions weighing on Angel — the possibility of redemption, whether or not we own our own mistakes, and how we weigh the value of the lives around us versus our own — remain extremely relevant today. Bryan and Gleb are tackling that head on, set against the centuries long backdrop of the horrors Angel has seen and committed, revealing aspects of Angel’s history that are sure to shock longtime fans.”

You can check out the official description of Angel below.

“Meet Angel – a vampire cursed with a soul who has spent centuries protecting humanity from the monsters that lurk in the dark in an attempt to redeem himself for the crimes committed by the monster he was when he was first turned. But now, when the trail of the most recent demonic uprising takes him to Sunnydale, he realizes that the restoration of his humanity can only come if he takes one more life: a certain Slayer from Sunnydale who he’s never met…but may now be his greatest enemy. The brooding, dark vampire with a soul has just left the city of lights after marking another death on the never-ending list of debts he owes against his soul. Is he ready for one last sacrifice if it brings his long sought after peace?”

Angel #1 hits your local comic shop on May 29th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break down the trailers for Dark Phoenix and Child’s Play, talk Halo casting, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!