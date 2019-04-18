J. August Richards Teases New ‘Angel’ Series

For fans of the Buffy The Vampire Slayer universe — specifically the comic book version of it — today was an exciting day. The very first issue of BOOM! Studios’ surprise new Angel ongoing series debuted today, and J. August Richards, who appeared in the television series, is sharing in the hype.

Richards, who played Charles Gunn for the majority of the television series’ run, took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Angel #0, teasing that he had gotten a sneak peek at the series and encouraging fans to check it out.

Got a sneak peek at @boomstudios’ brand new #ANGEL comic that hits stands today!!! It reimagines what the world of ANGEL would look like in 2019 so it’s quite interesting! Be sure to check it out!!! pic.twitter.com/LxQOvLYGa8 — J. August Richards (@jaugustrichards) April 17, 2019

The launch of the new Angel ongoing series took fans a bit by surprise. Angel hadn’t been solicited at all with Angel #0 making its debut in stores just a week after being officially announced.

“Welcome to the very first issue of our new Angel monthly comic book series, BOOM!’s retail sales coordinator Morgan Perry wrote (via Newsarama). “You’ve seen incredible success with our other launches of Joss Whedon creations, from Firefly to Buffy The Vampire Slayer and this joins them as our third ongoing series from the aforementioned visionary creator.”

The series is set to reimagine the world of Angel in 2019. It seems like a fitting time for it, considering that the television series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. And this new Angel comic book series may not be the only way to celebrate the beloved series. Richards told ComicBook.com earlier this month that there’s an upcoming surprise for fans.

“I wanted to share as well that this summer, we have a really incredible Angel 20th reunion surprise coming, and I can’t say what it is, and I can’t say any more about it, but I can say that you will not miss. You won’t be able to miss it. It’s going to be awesome. I’m really excited about that,” he said.

Richards is not the only actor from the series to hint at a reunion. David Boreanaz, who played the titular role in the show, also teased that a reunion was “in the works” during a recent appearance on The Talk.

“We’re coming up on our 20 years,” Boreanaz explained. “That’s amazing to have been blessed with a show like that. That’s really where I started my gig in this acting world. I love that character. So I will say there may be something coming up. I don’t want to give away a lot. It’s 20 years coming up this fall, and we may have something in the works.”

Angel #0 is available in stores now.

