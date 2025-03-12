Aquaman’s Voyage Into the Fantastical is Paying Off in a Major Way (Review)

Play video

Aquaman has been a lot of things over the years, and while I’ve enjoyed many interpretations, I tend to love it when the series leans into the mythical fringes. The Rising Tide is doing exactly that, though while Aquaman #3 does in fact lean heavily into the more magical side of Aquaman’s lore and mythology, it does so without losing the heart and soul of a man simply looking to reunite with his family. Granted, there is a lot of lore to decipher here, but it always remains compelling, and it doesn’t hurt that the issue is simply stunning from beginning to end. Aquaman embraces the wonder and fantastical elements of Aquaman’s world to great effect, and it’s likely only going to get better from here.

I wasn’t being hyperbolic by the way when I said the issue is stunning, and I’ll simply double down to make my point. Artist John Timms, colorist Rex Lokus, and letter Dave Sharpe are simply in their element, delivering gorgeous vistas and surreal locals filled with vibrant purples, blues, and oranges that can’t help but command your focus.

Meanwhile, the characters you meet all feel mysterious and yet wholly distinct, balanced with the grounded and layered story between Arthur and his father, and it all feels relevant to who Arthur has always been and who he is being perhaps pushed forward to be. These distinct moments in time help break things up a bit and keep you guessing as to where the series goes next, and the vivid imagery this team creates throughout keeps this relatively unpredictable as well, including a mesmerizing final page that indicates it is only going to get more surreal from here.

The fantastical of it all only works if there’s something to keep it all centered, and it’s up to Aquaman to step into that role. Thankfully he does so with ease, and Jeremy Adams has brought a delightful almost curmudgeonly edge to Arthur, which is more and more discernable as the issue plays out. Arthur couldn’t care less about prophecies, Gods, or their power-hungry exploits, but his no-nonsense attitude is understandable, as a father and husband wanting to find his family at all costs couldn’t be more relatable.

Even when he comes around, there’s still a hesitancy to buy into everything being sold to him, and again, it’s a practicality I appreciate. That’s juxtaposed with a story from Arthur’s past that informs his innate ability to stand as a light in all storms, and I’m intrigued to see how this continues to play out in Arthur’s current predicament and his view of everything he is now firmly a part of.

Aquaman continues to take chances and define a modern Aquaman while still holding true to the elements that make him so iconic. The magical elements bring a welcome unpredictability to a story that is still very much about Arthur and how he approaches the world around him, and the talented team of Timms, Lokus, and Sharpe are bringing this adventure to life in spectacular fashion. This doesn’t even feel like the series has fully hit its stride yet, so if this is any indication, Aquaman fans are still in for even better things ahead.

Rating: 4 out of 5

Published by DC Comics

On March 12, 2024

Written by Jeremy Adams

Art by John Timms

Colors by Rex Lokus

Letters by Dave Sharpe

