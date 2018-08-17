Check Out Our Exclusive First Look at the ‘Archie’ #700 Covers

Archie, the longest-running non-superhero comic in the American comics industry, will reach its landmark 700th consecutive issue soon, and in recognition of that accomplishment, the series is reverting to its “legacy numbering.”

The move comes just as writer Mark Waid, who relaunched the series with a new #1 in 2015, leaves Archie and the creative team of Nick Spencer and Marguerite Sauvage.

We have four covers to reveal — one by Sauvage, one by Francesco Fancavilla, one by Mike and Laura Allred, and one by Matthew Dow Smith.

The issue will also feature covers from Robert Hack, David Mack, Audrey Mok, Thomas Pitilli, Paul Renaud, and Michael Walsh.

Archie #700 is not a reboot. To get caught up on everything that has happened since the 2015 relaunch and prepare audiences for the next era to come, the publisher is releasing a discount-priced “the story so far…” issue, Archie #699 from writers Mark Waid and Ian Flynn, on October 3.

While the series won’t reboot, and Spencer seems an unlikely choice to drive straight back into the “classic Archie” feel, it is easy to wonder what the post-700 world has in store for the Riverdale gang. With the popularity of the dark, violent Riverdale TV series and a mature-audiences revival of Sabrina the Teenage Witch on the way from Netflix, the entry point for Archie’s characters is more R-rated than it has ever been. Meanwhile, the “Classic Archie” look has come back into favor in side series published outside of the main continuity and featuring artists who worked on the pre-reboot series.

ARCHIE #700

A brand-new era of ARCHIE begins in this landmark 700th issue of our flagship series! Join the

new creative team of writer Nick Spencer (The Amazing Spider-Man) and artist Marguerite

Sauvage (DC’s Bombshells) as they take a trip to Riverdale and bring Archie, Betty & Veronica,

Jughead, and the rest of the town along for a wild ride complete with new mysteries, new

relationships, and much more!

Script: Nick Spencer

Art: Marguerite Sauvage, Jack Morelli

Cover: Marguerite Sauvage

Variant Covers: Mike Allred & Laura Allred, Matthew Dow Smith, Francesco Francavilla,

Robert Hack, David Mack, Audrey Mok, Thomas Pitilli, Paul Renaud, Michael Walsh

On Sale Date: 11/21

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.