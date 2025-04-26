This Popular Marvel Rivals Character is the Best in Comics (And I Will Die on This Hill)

Over the years, Marvel has created dozens of adorable and lovable characters. Some of those characters are happy to sit on the sidelines, while others have been breaking ground in new and amazing ways. For example, one such hero recently made quite a splash in Marvel Rivals. Yes, we’re talking about Jeff the Land Shark. Jeff the Land Shark has been around since 2019, but his video game appearance gave this adorable little land shark quite the glow-up, and we’re here for it. We’re thrilled that new fans are finding Jeff, so now seems like the perfect time to talk about Jeff’s history and explain why he’s the best companion character in Marvel Comics.

Jeff the Land Shark is a sweet character who happily sings his own theme song in Marvel Rivals – a habit he almost certainly got from Gwenpool. Game players either love or hate this hero, largely because his alt is so powerful (and frustrating). However, players may not be aware that Jeff actually has a long history in Marvel Comics, as he’s appeared alongside several heroes and more than one superhero team.

The Origin of Jeff the Land Shark

Jeff the Land Shark first appeared in West Coast Avengers #7, which was released in 2019. Unfortunately, this is the part where we discuss Jeff’s slightly tragic backstory. Jeff was originally part of a larger group of Land Sharks created by M.O.D.O.K. (though he was going by B.R.O.D.O.K. at the time, long story), but he was too tiny and got left behind by all the big Land Sharks. The good news is that Gwenpool found him and immediately adopted the adorable little guy, letting him join the West Coast Avengers at her side.

Admittedly, the rest of the team was less keen on this addition at first. Jeff did win over their hearts in pure Jeff fashion. That’s the thing about this little Land Shark – he has a way of winning over hearts. Jeff and Gwen were instantly best friends, frolicking through the universe, singing their own theme songs and the works.

Ongoing Adventures

Thankfully, Jeff’s story didn’t end when West Coast Avengers ended. His story even outlasted his best friend’s series! When Gwenpool became afraid of the fate of her series (a classic fourth-wall-breaking move), she gave the little hero to Deadpool for safekeeping. This was the start of a new set of chaos-fueled adventures, this time at Deadpool’s side. We could spend hours talking about Jeff’s antics, but here are a few highlights: he stole a Krakoan flower, won over the heart of monster-hunter Elsa Bloodstone, and fell in love with a giant monster.

Here’s the really cool thing about Jeff – he has his own series! It’s Jeff! Infinity Comic is (currently) 47 issues deep, portraying all sorts of quick adventures of this adorable hero. The comics are available to read on Marvel.com and show Jeff winning over all the classic heroes. His series is basically a silent comedy, complete with little vignettes from Jeff’s daily adventures. Sometimes, he accidentally scares people, like when he dives into a pool without thinking about how it’ll look (shark in a pool). But he makes up for those scares by dressing up in adorable costumes.

All the attention Jeff the Land Shark has been getting from Marvel Rivals has helped in a big way. Soon, Jeff will have another series under his belt, and this time, it’ll be a print run! Jeff the Land Shark is a five-issue miniseries that is due to begin in June. Obviously, Kelly Thompson (the mind who gave us Jeff the Land Shark) is behind the series, as is artist Tokitokoro. To say that we’re ecstatic about the news would be the understatement of the century!

Ways In Which Jeff the Land Shark is the Best

Jeff the Land Shark is the sweetest and best companion in Marvel Comics, and you can’t convince us otherwise. He’s a shark with itty bitty legs! So, he wins on the cuteness factor alone. He’s loyal to a fault and willing to take on the forces of Knull if it means protecting those he cares about. Likewise, Jeff is surprisingly fast on those little legs, so he can keep up with any of his friends. He’s also remarkably astute, if slightly silly, showcasing an understanding of his friends’ missions.

It’s safe to say that Jeff has a way of making friends with everyone. While his friendship may have started with Gwenpool, he’s won over the hearts of other favorites, from Wade Wilson to Kate Bishop and dozens of others. Jeff may have the body of a shark, but he’s got a heart of gold. He’s an emotionally sensitive little bean who cares about others, as evidenced by how often he’ll throw on a silly costume to cheer up his fellow heroes. It always does the trick.

We will always love Jeff the Land Shark and his many antics. We look forward to seeing what new adventures await in his next series and hope he’ll make new friends soon.