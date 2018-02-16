Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Cosmo’ #3

Ahead of the final order cutoff date for the issue on Monday, Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look inside of Cosmo #3, due in stores on March 7.

Featuring Cosmo the Merry Martian, Cosmo is Ian Flynn’s latest all-ages title from Archie, where he previously worked on licensed video game titles for years. Flynn continues his work on Sonic the Hedgehog over at IDW Publishing now that the license has moved, but has not given up his relationship with Archie, instead doubling down.

“We’ve got some really fun and exciting adventure brewing for Cosmo and his crew!” said Flynn when the series launched. “I’ve got high hopes that this will take off. You could say we’re…shooting for the stars?”

Flynn joined Archie as co-writer with Mark Waid this week, making him the first person other than Waid to write for the publisher’s flagship title since its 2015 reboot.

Cosmo the Merry Martian is one of three new Archie titles set to launch in the next several months which were announced today, including a reboot of The Mighty Crusaders for Dark Circle, also written by Flynn, and B&V Vixens, a biker gang-themed Betty & Veronica taking place outside of the typical Archie Universe.

“Archie can do anything,” said Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater. “It’s not just one kind of comic, show or concept. You can do a horror Archie story, you can do a superhero Archie story, you can do a drama or comedy. Archie Comics has a wide, diverse and multi-faceted library of characters and we’re trying new things with our IP in order to keep fans engaged.”

You can check out the preview pages in the attached image gallery and the official solicitation text below.

If you want a copy of Cosmo #3, make sure to get in touch with your local comic shop before Monday.

Cosmo’s moon mission gets messy when a nefarious new foe appears! Can the Martian crew turn the tables on the vicious Venus princess, Cleo, or will they succumb to her will?

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

Cover: Tracy Yardley

Variant Covers: Jen Hernandez, Dan Schoening

On Sale Date: 3/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.