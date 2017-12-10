‘Vampironica’ Series Announced By Archie Comics

Archie Comics has made quite a name for itself in recent years with its Archie Horror imprint – and it’s adding another series to the mix.

The publishing company recently announced their new Vampironica ongoing series. As the name suggests, the series will follow Veronica Lodge living life in Riverdale as a teenager-turned-vampire.

The series will be written by siblings Greg and Megan Smallwood, with Greg creating the art and Jack Morelli doing the lettering.

As fans have seen – primarily Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Afterlife with Archie, and Jughead: The Hunger – Archie Horror has a knack for subverting the classic Archie canon, while still staying true to the characters. And according to Greg Smallwood, that will definitely be true for Vampironica.

“Fans can rest assured that we’ll be staying faithful to the core of these characters,” Greg told io9. “It was very important to Megan and I that Vampironica be the same Veronica that we all know and love, only now with fangs. Realistically, how would a narcissistic teenage shopaholic react to becoming a vampire? We found an equal amount of humor and horror in the answer to that question but the story also takes us to some amazingly heartfelt places.”

And according to Megan, Vampironica will actually give fans a more nuanced look at the iconic character, while telling a crazy horror story in the process.

“Greg and I were both very interested in exploring the concept of a vampire Veronica without getting rid of what makes Veronica such a special character,” Megan explained. “Ironically, Vampironica humanizes Veronica in a way that only horror can. Becoming a vampire is a humbling experience for her and she’s forced to open up and expose a little vulnerability.”

“We let Veronica’s well-established personality lead the story at all times,” Megan continued. “Vampironica is Dracula, your BFF, and the most self-absorbed girl you know all rolled up into one. Veronica Lodge never lets anyone stand in her way and that definitely holds true for Vampironica. Veronica Lodge is not the kind of girl to join any ranks, let alone vampire ranks. True to form, Veronica instead relies on her own gut-instincts. They haven’t let her down in life and they won’t let her down as she navigates the surreal world of the undead.”

The first issue of Vampironica will debut on March 14th, 2018.