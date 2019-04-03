‘Archie vs. Predator’ Is Getting a Sequel

One of the strangest and most unlikely comic book crossovers of all time — 2015’s Archie vs. Predator from Alex De Campi — will get a sequel this summer, with The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Robert Hack on art. The story will apparently pick up from where the previous installment left off, and send the town of Riverdale back into the terror-filled world of The Predator. Archie and company have suffered huge losses (including Archie himself who, if we recall correctly, is actually a Predator designed to look like Archie now?), and that is just the starting point for what de Camp says is an exploration of the idea of franchise reboots.

“The first question people are going to be asking is, ‘But…how?’ and, for my money, that’s the best mind-set to have when you’re talking crossovers,” Archie Comics co-president Alex Segura told The Hollywood Reporter. “Alex de Campi wrote an iconic, legendary mashup — but, I have to tell you, her idea for the sequel goes above and beyond. The fact that we got superstar Robert Hack to bring it to life is sure to make the end result one of the most bonkers, visceral and off-the-wall events in comic book history. Strap in. This is gonna be fun as hell.”

Part of the idea — as De Campi herself acknowledges — could be that Archie was rebooted (with new numbering and an updated visual aesthetic) just after Archie vs. Predator was written, and The Predator got a cinematic reboot last year, effectively meaning that they can use elements from the respective new mythologies that was not on the table in 2015. De Campi explained, “As usual with my work, you’ll be able to read it as that if you want to, but it’s mostly going to be a lot of teenagers dying in increasingly creative and sudden ways, and also jokes. Entertaining the reader comes first. The other stuff, the formalist obstacle course I set myself, I do because it entertains me.”

The series will launch on July 24, with variant covers from Rick Burchett and Rosario “Tito” Peña, Derek Charm, Francesco Francavilla, Dan Parent and Billy Tucci with Wes Hartman.

