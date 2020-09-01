Popular Webcomic Ava’s Demon Comes To Print With Skybound

Popular webcomic Ava’s Demon is getting an all-new print edition. On Tuesday, Skybound Entertainment announced a partnership with author and artist Michelle Czajkowski Fus to release the YA fantasy/sci-fi webcomic. Ava’s Demon, which has a dedicated online fan base, follows a young girl and an ancient queen who make a pact to destroy the most powerful being in the universe. You can get a glimpse of the comic’s art coming to life in a teaser here.

Skybound will assist with Kickstarter efforts for the special Ava’s Demon: Reborn hardcover campaign which will go live on September 15th and the relationship between Czajkowski Fus and Skybound will continue with future Ava’s Demon offerings, including a mass market paperback in the future.

Ava’s Demon: Reborn isn’t the first time the webcomic has made it to print. In 2013, Czajkowski Fus self-published the first volume of Ava’s Demon following a successful Kickstarter campaign that brought in over $200,000. A second successful Kickstarter was launched in 2015 to publish the second volume of Ava’s Demon as well as re-print of the first. The webcomic itself has been ongoing since 2012.

“I’m thrilled to have finally found a great home for Ava’s Demon and I’m so excited to be able to share my life’s work with more readers than ever before,” Czajkowski Fus said in a statement.

Czajkowski Fus offered a few more details about the Ava’s Demon: Reborn edition on Instagram, noting that it will be a reformatted version of Ava’s Demon Vol. 1 but will also feature plenty of never before seen content for fans as well. She also indicated that future volumes would be of the same dimensions through the end of the story.

“It’s a bookshelf-friendly and lovingly reformatted version of Ava’s Demon Vol. 1, now with roughly 6-8 panels per page and a few larger panels and splash pages,” Czajkowski Fus wrote. “It’s an 8×9 inch hardcover contains over 300 never-before-printed panels and will be the new format for all printed books until I finish the story. Also, should we reach our stretch goals, we’ll be adding brand new Ava’s Demon short stories made exclusively for this volume by myself and the colorists.”

Are you a fan of Ava’s Demon? Are you excited about the Ava’s Demon: Reborn Kickstarter and partnership with Skybound? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!