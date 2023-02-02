Marvel Reveals the Secret Origin of Avenger Prime

One of the biggest mysteries regarding the Avengers Assemble crossover involved the identity of Avenger Prime. This secret figure assembled a team of Earth's Mightiest Heroes from across the multiverse, to take on Mephisto, his Council of Red variants, and the Multiversal Masters of Evil. The long-simmer fight finally broke out in Avengers Assemble Alpha before spilling into Jason Aaron's Avengers and the Avengers Forever sister series. While guesses at who Avenger Prime could be ranged from Tony Stark to Kang the Conqueror himself, we found out who he was on the final page of Avengers Forever #13. Now, it's time to learn his secret history.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Avengers #65. Continue reading at your own risk.

Avengers #65 is by Jason Aaron, Javier Garrón, David Curiel, and VC's Cory Petit. Since Avengers Forever #13 revealed a Loki variant is Avenger Prime, Avengers #65 gets down to the business of revealing his origin story. This Loki survived the death of his brother, Thor, to rise to King of Asgard, replacing Odin after he was sold to the Frost Giants. Avenger Prime/Loki then started peeking at different universes, where he discovered his counterparts are always thwarted by the Avengers. He took this knowledge back to his universe and started picking the Avengers off one-by-one.

However, with no defenders of Earth, it left Avenger Prime's world ripe to be attacked by the likes of Thanos, Galactus, Gorr the God Butcher, and other cosmic threats. After pushing his magic beyond its limits, his attempt to commit suicide inside the sun results in being teleported to the God Quarry. It's here that Avengers Tower is built, home to the mightiest Avengers in all of Infinity. Avenger Prime finishes his origin story by teleporting in the current-day Avengers and the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC to stand against an army of Doctor Doom variants.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Avengers Assemble Is the Conclusion of Jason Aaron's Avengers

Jason Aaron took the reins of Avengers in 2018, and 2023 will see it all come to a multiverse-shattering conclusion in Avengers Assemble Omega #1. The "Avengers Assemble" crossover is currently running through Aaron's Avengers and Avengers Forever as Mephisto's Council of Red and the Multiversal Masters of Evil look to conquer the multiverse. The 10-part showdown will reach its end in April with Avengers Assemble Omega #1, as Aaron is joined by a superstar lineup that includes Javier Garron, Aaron Kuder, Jim Towe, Ivan Fiorelli, and more.

"It's definitely the right time to bring this all crashing together and finish some of the character arcs that I've been building for years now," Aaron told Comic Book Resources. "We talked about what a big, epic war story this is. It's got a lot of different characters punching each other and a lot of different versions of Avengers from throughout time and space. In the midst of all that, though, we have all the character moments, beats, and arcs that have been part of my run since Issue #1. So, one of the goals is to make sure we don't lose all of that among all the fighting and crazy moments. There are some huge character beats to come at the end of this, and a lot of these characters are ones I've been working on in some form or another for more than a decade now. It does feel like the right time to wrap all of that up."

Let us know your thoughts on Loki being Avenger Prime and his origin story in the comments.