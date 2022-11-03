Avengers Assemble Goes Back to the Bronze Age in Phil Jimenez Connecting Covers

Superstar artist Phil Jimenez brings the Bronze Age of Avengers comics to life in new connecting covers to the upcoming Avengers Assemble crossover event. Avengers Assemble will serve as the culmination of Jason Aaron's tenure on writing the adventures of Earth's Mightiest Heroes across Avengers and Avengers Forever. After Avengers Assemble Alpha #1 in November, the story continues with December's Avengers #63 and Avengers Forever #12. Marvel is celebrating with Avengers Assemble Decades Connecting Covers, and has recruited Phil Jimenez to illustrate a tribute to the '70s, defined by legendary creators like Steve Englehart and George Perez.

The connecting covers for Avengers #63 and Avengers Forever #12 feature mainstays of the Bronze Age like Ms. Marvel, Wonder Man, and Beast, who all joined the Avengers during this timeframe. Also making appearances are Hellcat, Scarlet Witch, Hercules, Wonder Man, Black Knight, Quicksilver, Moondragon, and many more. It's noteworthy that many of these names have gone on to make their debuts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, showing just how much that world has continued to grow and introduce a new crop of heroes to the world.

What Is Avengers Assemble?

Writer Jason Aaron and artist Bryan Hitch are collaborating on Avengers Assemble Alpha, a one-shot that unites Avengers, Avengers Forever, and the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC in what Marvel is billing as "the capstone to Jason Aaron's era on Avengers." Fans can expect a conclusion to the multiversal saga that Aaron has been building to since he became the writer of Avengers and penned Marvel Legacy #1 in 2017, which introduced the prehistoric Avengers.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

After the Multiversal Masters of Evil began to rage war against all of reality, Jason Aaron teamed with Aaron Kuder for Avengers Forever, starring Earth's Mightiest Heroes from across the multiverse. While new iterations of heroes are being introduced in Avengers Forever, Avengers has featured the main team dealing with the Multiversal Masters of Evil and Mephisto, with the latter pulling strings in the background since the beginning of time with his Council of Red variants.

"Four years of Avengers stories. Threads from really every major series I've worked on throughout my last decade and a half at Marvel, from Ghost Rider to Thor. It all leads to this. The biggest Avengers story I could possibly imagine," Aaron said of finishing up his Avengers run. "Featuring a cavalcade of characters from across creation. And I'm so deeply thrilled and honored that it all kicks off with an oversized ALPHA issue that's being drawn by the legendary Bryan Hitch, who I'm getting to work with here for the very first time. Avengers Assemble. Say the words like a prayer. It's the only thing that can save you."

Avengers #63 goes on sale December 7th, followed by Avengers Forever #12 on December 21st.