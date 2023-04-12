AWA Reveals Garth Ennis and Jacen Burrows Series The Ribbon Queen

Artist, Writers, and Artisans (AWA) is bringing in an all-star creative team for its new series titled The Ribbon Queen. The Ribbon Queen will bring together Garth Ennis (Preacher, The Boys, Marjorie Finnegan) and artist Jane Burrows (Crossed, Threshold, Moon Knight), as well as inker Guillermo Ortego, colorist Dan Brown, and letterer Rob Steen. Ennis and Burrows have teamed up on projects like Crossed and The Punisher, and now they are reuniting on a series that will put them in the shoes of Detective Amy Sun as she tracks down a terrifying force that is hunting dirty cops, but she's not just stopping there. The Ribbon Queen will hit stores on July 26th, and you can find the official description below. You can also find a preview of the new series on the next slide.

"Set in the wake of summer 2020's Black Lives Matter protests, THE RIBBON QUEEN follows NYPD detective Amy Sun. Detective Sun is working a grisly murder case when she discovers a unit within the department that is rotten to the core... and something even more terrifying that hunts them. Each time Amy narrows in on the corrupt cops around her, she discovers them literally unraveled and torn to ribbons. Detective Sun is about to come face to face with an ancient and monstrous force that has been turned loose on the world of abusive men. The Ribbon Queen is here for vengeance and she's got ten thousand years' worth of scores to settle."

"This one goes all the way back to an idea I had when I was just a kid, and I've been waiting a long time to tell the story of The Ribbon Queen," said series writer Garth Ennis. "It was a question of refining the themes and creating the appropriate characters and setting for the narrative- and, of course, finding the right artist. I worked with Jacen on Wormwood, Crossed, and The Punisher, so I know he's got a bit of a nose for the nasty: he really is the perfect collaborator for this dark and bloody tale."

"Garth's storytelling paired with Jacen's illustrations have created a bold and captivating series that explores heady themes like the prevalence of toxic masculinity and police corruption that are incredibly relevant in today's world," said Axel Alonso, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of AWA Studios. "THE RIBBON QUEEN is a fast-paced and thought-provoking horror series that will have readers on the edge of their seats issue after issue."

The Ribbon Queen will feature covers by Declan Shalvey and Fay Dalton, and will hit stores and digital platforms on July 26th.