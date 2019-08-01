Bad Reception Turns the Wedding of the Century Into a Nightmare

Sometimes you just have to get away from everyone, and nowadays that means not just physically but also electronically. That’s certainly the case for Gaia and Blaise, who are taking a break from the digital world to celebrate a special occasion, their wedding. That sounds like a great idea, but as fans will find out, not everything is as quiet and serene as it initially seems, and this celebrity wedding becomes a death trap. That’s the premise of a new series from AfterShock titled Bad Reception, and you can get an exclusive preview of the new series on the next few slides.

Being cut off from all electronic communication was supposed to be one of the upsides to this event, but now it could very well lead to their deaths. The book is written and drawn by Juan Doe, and you can check out the official description of Bad Reception below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“BAD RECEPTION #1 / $3.99 / 32 pages / Full Color / ON SALE 08.21.19

Writer: Juan Doe

Artist: Juan Doe

Cover: Juan Doe

Retailer Incentive Cover: Paul Azaceta

It’s the celebrity wedding of the century, set in an undisclosed, remote location, with no access to wifi, cell phone reception or the outside world. But the dream wedding becomes a nightmare when, one by one, the guests are brutally slaughtered by a mysterious killer who brands his victims with a hashtag.

BAD RECEPTION is a searing horror story that doubles as a topical, satirical critique on society’s obsession with technology, social media and the cult of celebrity. Written and drawn by AfterShock’s very own Juan Doe (DARK ARK, AMERICAN MONSTER, WORLD READER)!”

Bad Reception #1 hits comic stores on August 21st, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

Main Cover

Putting The Phone Away

Wedding of the Century

The Brand