Look, up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s… panic! In James Gunn’s Superman movie, the Man of Steel (David Corenswet) and his super friends — including Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), and the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion) — are seen protecting Metropolis from a Sun-sized threat from above (speculated to be the solar supervillain Solaris). But decades earlier, Superman and the bowl cut-haired, power ring-wielding Green Lantern joined forces in “Panic in the Sky,” an eight-part arc spanning issues of Superman’s Triangle Era, to battle a different alien threat: Brainiac.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Triangle Era — named for the numbered triangle icon that appeared across covers of Superman, Adventures of Superman, Action Comics, and Superman: The Man of Steel to keep track of cross-pollinating stories between the four monthly titles — returned to print in September’s Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 1. The nearly 1500-page second volume finally arrives on Sept. 30, and it collects “Panic in the Sky” plus issues leading up to Doomsday and the iconic Death of Superman storyline.

Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 2‘s cover — featuring Superman alongside allies Batman, Captain Marvel (Shazam), Aquaman, Agent Liberty, Guardian, Green Lantern, and Deathstroke — is taken from Dan Jurgens and Brett Breeding’s cover of 1992’s Superman #65, part of the “Panic in the Sky” event that saw Brainiac invade Earth with his planet-sized satellite superweapon, Warlord, and enforcers like Draaga and a mind-controlled Supergirl.

With the Justice League disbanded, Superman formed his own assault force to combat the alien invasion, which included Wonder Woman, Mister Miracle, and the big-mouthed Guy Gardner. Guy would later fall victim to Brainiac’s mind control, alongside brainwashed heroes like Ice, Fire, Booster Gold, and Metamorpho (yet another character appearing in the Superman movie).

The blockbuster epic “Panic in the Sky” is just one of the many stories collected in the Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 2. Also included are issues pitting Superman against the ultra-lethal Deathstroke the Terminator (Superman #68), the mischievous Mister Mxyzptlk (The Adventures of Superman #496), and Superman’s first deadly battle against Doomsday (in the multi-part Death of Superman).

See the official description and included issues below.

The beloved Superman stories of the ’90s return in its second massive omnibus collection, including the game-changing story “Death of Superman”! The 1990s saw a new wave of creative vitality and fan interest in comics’ original superhero, with four tightly connected monthly series bringing the Man of Steel to new heights: Superman, Adventures of Superman, Action Comics, and Superman: The Man of Steel. These four series, while continuing to retain their own distinct voices, worked closely in tandem with each other, telling a detailed larger narrative of Superman’s never-ending battle. In turn, DC added numbered triangle icons to each cover, indicating to readers exactly where in the story a given Superman issue would fall–ushering in what readers fondly remember as “the triangle era.” This second omnibus volume collecting the era includes the headline-making, world-famous “Death of Superman” stories, and the events leading up to that pivotal moment in comics history! This volume collects Superman #64-77; Adventures of Superman #487-499; Action Comics #674-686; Superman: The Man of Steel #9-21; Justice League America #69; Superman: Legacy of Superman #1; Supergirl/Team Luthor Special #1; and Newstime: The Life and Death of Superman #1.

Superman: The Triangle Era Omnibus Vol. 2 goes on sale Sept. 30 from DC Comics; DC Studios’ Superman movie is in theaters July 11.