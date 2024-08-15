Batgirl: DC Announces New Cassandra Cain Solo Series

Hot off the heels of this week’s Black Canary: Best of the Best miniseries announcement, another Birds of Prey member is about to get her own solo book. On Thursday, DC officially announced Batgirl, a new ongoing solo series centered around Cassandra Cain. Batgirl will be written by Tate Brombal (Green Lantern Dark, House of Slaughter) with art by Takeshi Miyazawa (Ms. Marvel, Mech Cadet Yu). This solo venture, which is Cassandra’s first in two decades, will be dealing with her unique relationship with her birth mother, Lady Shiva. The first issue, which will be available wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, November 6th, will feature a main cover by David Talaski, with variant covers by Jeff Dekal, Stanley “Artgerm” Lau (card stock and foil versions), and Skylar Patridge.

“Cassandra Cain has long been my favorite Bat-Family character, so I am seriously honored to be taking on her story—in the year of her 25th anniversary, no less,” Brombal said in a statement. “Get ready for family drama, long-buried secrets coming to light, and LOTS of martial arts ass-kicking the way only Cass can do. Batgirl is back in her own title, and the world won’t know what hit it.”

What Is Batgirl About?

In Batgirl, when a deadly group of assassins shows up to kill Cassandra Cain, Lady Shiva must come to the rescue, and they’re forced to put their complicated past aside and work together as mother and daughter to ensure they make it out alive. Unfortunately, things are never as easy as they seem, and Batgirl must embark on a jaw-dropping, martial-arts filled adventure in her quest for truth and justice…and revenge?! This is a Batgirl unlike any other so don’t miss the opportunity to dive into the psyche of one of Gotham City’s deadliest fighters, while exploring her deep and complex relationship with her mother.

“I’m so excited to be exploring the story of Cassandra Cain with Tate,” Miyazawa said in a statement. “She’s an intriguing part of the Bat-Family and I can’t wait to see all the twists and turns. I’m also honored to be drawing such a wonderful book as my first DC project!”

Keep scrolling for the first look at November’s Batgirl #1!

Main Cover by David Talaski

Variant Cover by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

Variant Cover by Jeff Dekal

Variant Cover by Skylar Patridge