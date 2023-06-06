DC Confirms Cassandra Cain for New Birds of Prey Roster

DC's new Birds of Prey title has just added another beloved character. On Tuesday, new Birds of Prey series writer Kelly Thompson revealed that Cassandra Cain / Batgirl will be a part of the team's new roster, led by Dinah Lance / Black Canary. This comes just one day after the Birds of Prey relaunch was first announced, from Thompson, artist Leonardo Romero, and colorist Jordie Bellaire. The series is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.

"I mean, have you even MET me? Of course she's on the team," Thompson wrote in her announcement tweet. "Cassandra Cain. Three spots left on the most dangerous #BirdsofPrey yet, who will join her?!"

Who are DC's Birds of Prey?

Initially pitched by DC editor Jordan Gorfinkel, the Birds of Prey began as a team-up between Black Canary and Barbara Gordon / Oracle, with Helena Bertinelli / Huntress being added to the team during Gail Simone's run on the title. Over the years, the group included a number of female characters from the DC universe, including Lady Blackhawk, Batwoman, Manhunter, Starling, Katana, and Poison Ivy.

Outside of recurring in previous Birds of Prey comics, this will be the second time that Cassandra is officially associated with the Birds of Prey, after Ella Jay Basco portrayed the character in 2020's Birds of Prey movie. The film saw a wild chain of events bring Harley Quinn, Dinah, Helena Bertinelli, and Renee Montoya together to help rescue Cassandra from Roman Sionis / Black Mask. After the group succeeded, Dinah, Helena, and Renee decided to form their own crimefighting operation, as Harley and Cassandra left town.

"The audition process was a month long and I had to go in about 5 times." Basco explained in an interview back in 2019. "I watched a bunch of movies, practiced my martial arts skills, and even read some comic books about Cassandra Cain to prepare. When I got the role, my mom picked me up from school right away and told me in the car with my agent on the phone. I was immediately in shock and couldn't believe I booked it! I worked really hard on this role and got emotional because I wanted this part so bad! I mean I totally cried. I knew from that moment on, my life would change forever."

The new Birds of Prey series is set to launch in the fall of 2023.