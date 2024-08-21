2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum is widely considered to be one of the best video games of all time. The Rocksteady video game was written by comic book creator Paul Dini, one of the producers behind the Emmy-award winning TV show Batman: The Animated Series, and again pit the Kevin Conroy-voiced Dark Knight against a rogue’s gallery of villains unleashed by the unhinged Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill). Set inside the titularinstitution for the criminally insane, Arkham Asylum’s bone-breaking freeflow combat and strategically sleuthy detective mode made the player say: “I’m Batman.”
A lone Batman faced an onslaught of Arkham Asylum’s most infamous inmates — including Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Bane, Killer Croc, and omnipresent taunts from the Riddler — all of whom had their backstories detailed in collectible character bios featuring art by Carlos D’Anda.
Videos by ComicBook.com
D’Anda illustrated the prelude comic Batman: Arkham Asylum: The Road to Arkham, set moments before the start of the first game, and a five-issue prequel comic bridging the gap between Asylum and its 2011 sequel Batman: Arkham City. DC Comics also published a tie-in comic, Batman: Arkham Unhinged, featuring characters like Catwoman, Two-Face, Penguin, Clayface, and Hugo Strange.
As the series expanded with more games — including the 2013 prequel Batman: Arkham Origins and 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight — DC published a multipath graphic novel about an inexperienced Batman’s first encounter with crime bosses Black Mask and Penguin (Origins), a six-chapter story set between the events of Arkham City and Arkham Knight (End Game), and a six-issue miniseries revealing the origins of the mysterious Arkham Knight (Genesis).
These stories and more were collected in DC’s long-out-of-print Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus. Spanning more than 1,600 pages, the companion book will receive a new printing for the first time since 2018 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Batman: Arkham Asylum.
The Batman: Arkham Saga Omnibus reprint is slated for release on September 24th and is available for pre-order here on Amazon. The new printing collects the following:
- Batman: Arkham Asylum: The Road to Arkham
- Batman: Arkham City #1-5
- Batman: Arkham City: End Game #1
- Batman: Arkham Knight #1-12
- Batman: Arkham Knight Annual #1
- Batman: Arkham Knight: Batgirl & Harley Quinn #1
- Batman: Arkham Knight Genesis #1-6
- Batman: Arkham Knight: Robin Special #1
- Batman: Arkham Origins
- Batman: Arkham Unhinged
Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus is the ultimate companion to the best-selling Batman: Arkham series of video games!
This volume collects all the games’ action-packed backstories, from the volatile beginnings of Batman: Arkham Origins to the dark and deadly story of Batman: Arkham Knight Genesis and everything in between.
TheDark Knight was young, inexperienced and untested when he began hisone-man war to save the soul of Gotham City. The vigilante known asBatman was new to the city’s dark streets, and his errors were costly.Though his mind, body and arsenal of crime-fighting gear were all honedto near-perfection, his methods were yet unproven.
But Batman’s rookie lessons were just the prelude to far more desperate tales.
Despitebecoming an outlaw himself after quelling the Arkham Asylum riots, theWorld’s Greatest Detective takes it on his shoulders to unravel why thenew mayor, Quincy Sharp, wants to create Arkham City–a section ofGotham where heinous criminals and the insane can roam freely. Now notonly is the Dark Knight up against City Hall, but also the amassingarmies of his numerous enemies–the Penguin, Two-Face and even The Jokerhimself.
On top of the machinations of Batman’s full roguesgallery, a new vigilante emerges–the Arkham Knight. It’s alife-or-death battle unlike any other for the Caped Crusader’s alliesand enemies, with no end in sight!