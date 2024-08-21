2009’s Batman: Arkham Asylum is widely considered to be one of the best video games of all time. The Rocksteady video game was written by comic book creator Paul Dini, one of the producers behind the Emmy-award winning TV show Batman: The Animated Series, and again pit the Kevin Conroy-voiced Dark Knight against a rogue’s gallery of villains unleashed by the unhinged Joker (voiced by Mark Hamill). Set inside the titularinstitution for the criminally insane, Arkham Asylum’s bone-breaking freeflow combat and strategically sleuthy detective mode made the player say: “I’m Batman.”

A lone Batman faced an onslaught of Arkham Asylum’s most infamous inmates — including Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Bane, Killer Croc, and omnipresent taunts from the Riddler — all of whom had their backstories detailed in collectible character bios featuring art by Carlos D’Anda.

D’Anda illustrated the prelude comic Batman: Arkham Asylum: The Road to Arkham, set moments before the start of the first game, and a five-issue prequel comic bridging the gap between Asylum and its 2011 sequel Batman: Arkham City. DC Comics also published a tie-in comic, Batman: Arkham Unhinged, featuring characters like Catwoman, Two-Face, Penguin, Clayface, and Hugo Strange.



As the series expanded with more games — including the 2013 prequel Batman: Arkham Origins and 2015’s Batman: Arkham Knight — DC published a multipath graphic novel about an inexperienced Batman’s first encounter with crime bosses Black Mask and Penguin (Origins), a six-chapter story set between the events of Arkham City and Arkham Knight (End Game), and a six-issue miniseries revealing the origins of the mysterious Arkham Knight (Genesis).

These stories and more were collected in DC’s long-out-of-print Batman: The Arkham Saga Omnibus. Spanning more than 1,600 pages, the companion book will receive a new printing for the first time since 2018 to commemorate the 15th anniversary of Batman: Arkham Asylum.

The Batman: Arkham Saga Omnibus reprint is slated for release on September 24th and is available for pre-order here on Amazon. The new printing collects the following:

Batman: Arkham Asylum: The Road to Arkham

Batman: Arkham City #1-5

#1-5 Batman: Arkham City: End Game #1

#1 Batman: Arkham Knight #1-12

#1-12 Batman: Arkham Knight Annual #1

#1 Batman: Arkham Knight: Batgirl & Harley Quinn #1

#1 Batman: Arkham Knight Genesis #1-6

#1-6 Batman: Arkham Knight: Robin Special #1

#1 Batman: Arkham Origins

Batman: Arkham Unhinged