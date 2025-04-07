This May Be Wonder Woman’s Most Underappreciated Era (And It’s Her Coolest)



With Wonder Woman being a character known for standing on her own, it’s wild to think that Wonder Woman’s quest to charm Steve Trevor brought on one of the coolest eras in her entire history, but believe it or not, that’s the case. Kicking off in Wonder Woman (Vol. 1) #178 in1968 writer Denny O’Neil and artist Mike Sekowsky introduced us to Wonder Woman’s totally groovy and copasetic “mod” era. Though this era, which ran through roughly the early 1970s, is heavily criticized by many fans of the Wonder Woman series, it’s also incredibly iconic and signature for the specific time period in which it was created. Understanding why Wonder Woman entered this era in the first place is both amusing and hard to believe at times, but also gives us a new perspective of just how hard she would fight to keep Steve in her life.

Wonder Woman’s Desire to Hold onto Steve Trevor Leads to a Transformation

Courtesy of DC Comics

Have you ever wanted to change everything about yourself, down to your style, for a man in your life? No? Well, Wonder Woman thought it would help keep Steve Trevor close. In Wonder Woman #178, a man named Alex Block consumes way too much alcohol at a party and starts trying to pull the moves on Wonder Woman, who is clearly not having it. Who is this guy? He’s Roger Seely’s business associate, and Roger is a friend of Steve. Later, Alex is found dead and Steve himself is accused of the murder and placed on trial. Wonder Woman goes undercover as Diana Prince in hippie garb and is able to find out who really killed Alex, releasing Steve from jail.

After Wonder Woman fights tooth and nail to get her darling out of jail, he then proceeds to break her heart. He tells her, “I can never forget what Diana Prince did for me! And she’s so much more than what I thought she was – In fact, I think I’ll ask her out one of these days and really get to know her.” Wonder Woman is so jealous and taken aback that she decides to woo Steve over as herself. The comic ends with her stating, “Wonder Woman must change…” as we await the transformation of Wonder Woman into mod goddess.

A New Take on Wonder Woman Fans Didn’t See Coming

Courtesy of DC Comics

For many fans of the Wonder Woman comic series, this era of our beloved superhero was controversial and even off-putting. Readers witnessed a suit-clad, mighty hero who inspired powerful woman everywhere morph into an everyday woman who operated for numerous issues as a fashionista taking on bad guys. From green minidresses and thigh-high boots to flats and yellow bathing suits, Wonder Woman’s new attire was always something to look forward to as we waited to see what she would sport next.

Wonder Woman’s mod era certainly didn’t keep her from fighting villains and going on adventures that captivated us with every episode. In fact, throughout these episodes, she used an array of weapons, martial arts training, and her own natural intelligence to take down foes. On top of this, Diana went on to open up a clothing boutique and made friends with Cathy Perkins, her new employee, while continuing to help her neighbors and community. For anybody who thinks that she lost her touch as a superhero just because of some life changes and a wardrobe refresh, they can think again. The truth is, Wonder Woman’s mod era just made her that much cooler.

In these memorable issues, we saw Wonder Woman meet I Ching, hunt Dr. Cyber, witness the death of Steve, and many more storylines that shocked us and sometimes caused us to envy the life she was leading for herself. By Issue #204, we would witness things return to the status quo and for the mod era Wonder Woman to return to the classic version of herself. Diana starts life anew in New York, gets a new job, and even meets a few friends in which she will share an apartment. Perhaps the style she adopted over those issues was just a phase… or a way to reinvent and find herself. Either way, we love her for it.

Wonder Woman’s Mod Transformation Isn’t The Only Time She’s Changed For Love

What’s particularly interesting about Wonder Woman’s mod era, in retrospect, is that it’s not the last or only time she’s made a major transformation in the name of love. While Wonder Woman went mod in order to win Steve over from (technically) herself, even on the pages of the contemporary run of Wonder Woman we’ve seen the heroine make another major transformation because of her relationship with Steve Trevor. Tom King’s current Wonder Woman has seen her become a mother following Steve’s death. A heartbroken Wonder Woman went so far as to defy the very Fates in order to create a child of both herself and Steve, Elizabeth aka Trinity. While not exactly the same thing as giving herself a style makeover, the transformation to motherhood is still pretty major — and a reminder that Wonder Woman has always been prepared to change when it really counts.

What did you think of Wonder Woman’s mod era? Let us know in the comments below!