DC Comics Shares Plans For Fans To Create Their Own Bat-Signal On Batman Day

DC Comics wants fans to make their Bat-Signal for Batman Day and gave out instructions on their site. Today, September 19th is Batman Day and it’s time to put your signal on display. Fans of the Caped Crusader are going to be out in force on Saturday as people gather to celebrate their favorite superhero. With Matt Reeves’ take on the hero coming up and Ben Affleck returning for The Flash in a while, it’s a great time to be a fan of The Dark Knight. During DC FanDome, Reeves talked about his approach to crafting Gotham in The Batman.

“One of the things you have to do is you have to design a bat suit, you have to design a Batmobile you have to have a Batcave you have to have that like all of the things that he's going to have,” Reeves began. “And so, you know, for me that's been one of the exciting things and that happened even before we were quite done with the last iteration of the script you know we don't, we've already gone through passes and it was quite clear what the vision of the world was being while I'm writing.”

#BatmanDay arrives on September 19 🦇🎉 And we want to see how you shine your Bat-Signals! Check out these fan art pieces from DC FanDome for inspiration. https://t.co/OK9ZMugQ8u pic.twitter.com/2puzMUglUj — Batman (@DCBatman) September 17, 2020

“This Batcave, the Batmobile, and the bat suit, they took a long time, you know… And we, we worked in the designing of it again, as I was writing in the idea of him being able to fight in it,” he added. “And so they started illustrating and I'd say, I'd say we spent easily, a year to do the bat suit and then to get into the Batmobile and that of course, that part's a dream, I mean you know you start the idea of getting to do your own version of the Batmobile is like you just kind of like that.”

DC described their Bat Signal plans for Batman Day:

“Did DC Fandome whet your appetite for even more of the Dark Knight? Then join fans all around the world as they celebrate The World’s Greatest Detective! When you spot the Bat-Signal on social media, you’ll know it’s the official start to Batman Day!”

“The Bat-Signal shines in many ways. Check out some fan interpretations from DC FanDome, and get ready to shine your own Bat-Signal on Batman Day. Whether it’s in your room, with your pet or with your toys, everyone’s world deserves a Bat-Signal’s light!”

