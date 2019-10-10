Batwoman: “Who Are You?” Photos Preview a Meeting at the Batsignal

Batwoman‘s solo series kickstarted this past weekend, introducing audiences to the world of fan-favorite crime-fighter Kate Kane (Ruby Rose). If you can’t wait to see where the series is going next, The CW has released a batch of photos for “Who Are You?”, the fourth episode of the show’s debut season. The photos showcase conversations between Kate and her ex-girlfriend, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy), as well as between Kate and Alice (Rachel Skarsten). Of course, given the fact that the pilot revealed that Alice is Kate’s presumed-dead twin sister Elizabeth, any upcoming meeting between them has some extra anticipation around it.

The fact that the duo are meeting at the Batsignal is also interesting, considering the significance that the object has within the world of the show. The first time Alice made her presence known in Gotham City, it was by crashing a party that set to turn the Batsignal off, after Batman had been absent from the city for three years. Of course, we know that the Batsignal factors into the later-set “Elseworlds” crossover, so it seems like the object gets repurposed as Batwoman rises to prominence.

The photos also show Kate wearing her iconic red Batwoman wig, something that is expected to debut in the episode prior.

“That’s gonna come up in Episode 3, when she really embraces her role as Batwoman,” showrunner Caroline Dries explained back in August. “She puts on that suit — as we can see in the pilot — because she’s trying to scare her enemy. She’s not necessarily trying to become Batwoman; she’s just trying to disguise her identity and be a fearful opponent to her nemesis…It’s an origin story, so it’s a gradual realization to ‘Oh, actually I’m gonna keep my own identity.”

Scroll through to check out the photos for “Who Are You?”, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

