Batman Day 2019: Bat-Signal to Shine in Major Cities Around the World

Batman Day, DC’s annual celebration of the Dark Knight, will take place Saturday, September 21st. This year’s event celebrates Batman‘s 80th anniversary. DC and Warner Bros have announced event plans for the occasion, including beaming the Bat-Signal into the skies in cities around the world. Batman’s iconic symbol will light up skyscrapers and landmarks worldwide as the sun sets on each city. Fans can follow the event as it rolls out around the globe with the new interactive Batman Bat-Tracker launched by DC today. The Batman Bat-Tracker will mirror the real-time projections as each city flips on its Bat-Signal. More information is available at Batman80.com.

“The Bat-Signal is easily one of the most recognizable images among all superhero iconography and this is going to be a remarkable sight as we transcend borders, languages and cultures to bring us all together with this single experience,” said Pam Lifford, president of Warner Bros. Global Brands and Experiences, in a press release. “We are proud to send up the Bat-Signal on Batman Day because it is an important beacon of inspiration that makes us all believe that it’s possible to take hardship and turn it into something good. Batman Day is a global celebration for all the fans.”

The Bat-Signal will appear around 8 p.m. in each of the chosen cities. Those cities include:

Melbourne, Australia at Fed Square facing Flinders Street

Tokyo at MAGNET by SHIBUYA109 at Shibuya Scramble Crossing

Berlin at Potzdamer Platz 11

Paris at Galeries Lafayette

Barcelona at Museu Nacional d’Art de Catalunya

London at the Senate House

São Paulo at Itaúsa – LMB

New York TBA

Montreal at Complex Dupuis

Mexico City at Torre Reforma

Los Angeles at City Hall

Batman Day events also include a panel discussion Barnes & Noble Union Square moderated by DC Publisher Dan DiDio and featuring award-winning Batman writers and artists Scott Snyder, Peter J. Tomasi, James Tynion, IV and Brad Walker. There will also be special activies for kids and families.

In Los Angeles, DC and Warner Bros. will host a Batman 5K night run and fan celebration. Those interested can sign-up to participate at DCBatmanRun.com. Batman runs will also take place in Asia (Shanghai, Manila, Singapore and Bangkok), Latin America (São Paulo and Mexico City) and Australia (Brisbane).

DC and Warner Bros also released the following suggestions on how to celebrate Batman Day:

BATMAN COMICS FOR ALL AGES

DC Publishing will celebrate with activities at more than 2,000 international retail locations. In the U.S., comic shops and bookstores will offer free Batman Day special editions of THE BATMAN WHO LAUGHS and BATMAN: NIGHTWALKER. In Europe, in partnership with Eaglemoss, the LEGEND OF BATMAN collected edition will be available for free in the U.K., France, Germany and Spain. In select cities globally, talent appearances and signings by some of DC’s leading storytellers will also take place. Fans can visit DCComics.com/BatmanDay for participating retailers and partners, as well as suggested Batman reading lists.

BATMAN IN THE GAME

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is celebrating Batman’s 80th anniversary with an “Injustice 2” Mobile Batman arena marathon event from September 13-24 in which fans can battle for Batman rewards. In addition, DC Universe Online is showing its support from September 13-30 with two new Batman-themed in-game t-shirts. One is free to claim for all players and one is exclusively for members.

BE BATMAN

Warner Bros. Consumer Products launched custom Batman curated “Presented by Amazon” shops in Chicago, Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles that will be open through September 30, offering the largest collection of limited-edition Batman 80 merchandise.

The world-famous FAO Schwarz is inviting fans of all ages to shop limited-edition toys and collectibles, as well as take part in super-charged fan and family Saturdays throughout September, featuring a lineup of interactive experiences including a photo moment with the world’s most popular Super Hero himself on Batman Day.

In addition, LEGO brand retail stores in the U.S. and Canada will celebrate Batman Day with LEGO build events, in-store giveaways, and Batman takeovers on LEGO social channels. At nationwide retailers, fans will find Mattel’s Batman 80th Multiverse figures and Funko’s Batman 80th POPS!

Fans can also gear up for Batman Day with newly released fashion and sneakers. Available now, Detective Comics #27 by Rooster Teeth is an exclusive capsule collection featuring a fresh take on classic Batman art designed on high quality t-shirts, hoodies and more. Premium fashion brands Bait, The Hundreds, and Converse are also offering new Batman apparel and footwear.

WATCH BATMAN

DC Universe digital subscription service will be celebrating Batman Day with the promotion of exclusive Batman content including interviews, merchandise, sweepstakes and more along with its extensive collection of Batman videos and comics. In addition, Cartoon Network will celebrate with Batman-themed stunts on Batman Day and throughout the month. Warner TV Asia, Warner Channel Latin America and HBO India will also showcase Batman content and promotions on their channels.

BATMAN GIVES BACK

DC is collaborating with Boys & Girls Clubs of America to recognize kids, teens and youth development professionals who stand up for positive change in their communities – just like Batman! Through AT&T Aspire, an initiative using innovation in education to drive student success in school and beyond, 30 Boys & Girls Clubs around the country will celebrate members of their Club community, who represent the qualities of DC’s most popular Super Hero on September 21.

How are you planning to celebrate Batman Day? Let us know in the comments.