Batman: Who Is the KGBeast?

KGBeast is not just a pun-tastic name. This Batman villain who arrived just in time for the end of the Cold War has experienced a notable comeback in the past few years. He has been translated to both movies and television, in addition to notable roles in several high-profile DC Comics. KGBeast might have even graduated to the “A” list of DC villains given what he accomplished in the pages of Batman #55. Yes, in spite of his rather goofy name, this deadly assassin is one character worth keeping a close eye on in 2018 and definitely not worth underestimating.

New fans of DC superheroes, in any form of media, might be unfamiliar with where this particular bad guy comes from or what has made him so popular with the current generation of creators. That’s where we come in to help. If KGBeast is just another masked face in the crowd, here’s your essential guide to catching up with this villain on the rise.

Origins

The KGBeast, also known as Anatoli Knyazev, was created by writer Jim Starlin and artist Jim Aparo and premiered in the pages of Batman #417 in March 1988. Starlin and Aparo are both banner names in the history of superhero comics with Aparo’s take on Batman being a regular source of reprints through today. Together the pair delivered an origin and story that left an imprint carrying their new villain through the next 30 years of DC Comics history.

Knyazev is a KGB agent trained by another conspicuously named saboteur, “The Hammer.” In addition to training in hand-to-hand combat and with most forms of weaponry, he was given cybernetic enhancements that increased his strength far beyond that of a normal man. Before he encountered Batman “The Beast,” as he was called by his KGB handlers, was said to have accumulated a body count in the triple digits, making him one of the deadliest KGB agents in existence.

Early Days

The KGBeast’s first story printed in Batman #417 through #420 was titled “Ten Nights of the Beast.” In it “The Beast” is sent to the United States by “The Hammer” in order to assassinate 10 high-profile targets involved in Cold War defense strategy, including scientists, military officials, and politicians. The most notable target was President Ronald Reagan himself. Batman was unable to stop his new adversary from succeeding in most of his missions, underestimating KGBeast’s disregard for human life as he poisoned more than 100 people to kill a single man.

During their second encounter, Batman managed to restrain KGBeast, binding his left wrist with a batarang. KGBeast took a nearby axe and severed his own hand in order to escape, and replaced the missing limb with a gun, furthering his transformation into a human weapon. Batman finally defeated his opponent in their third battle, leaving him trapped underground with his final fate left unknown.

Later Days

It was later revealed that the police released the KGBeast from his prison, and that he returned to the USSR only to watch his country collapse and reform as an emerging democracy. With no loyalties left, he became a mercenary and was quickly led into additional encounters with various members of the Batman family. He battled Huntress and Robin, and made an appearance in the “No Man’s Land” before being killed during the “One Year Later” event in which Two-Face assumed Batman’s role.

Knyazev was briefly resurrected as a zombie during “Blackest Night” before finding a new life in the wake of DC Comics’ Rebirth relaunch. He returned under the simplified codename of “The Beast” in All Star Batman and battled both Batman and Two-Face again, reasserting his credentials as one of the deadliest mercenaries in comics. While they managed to survive their encounter, The Beast returned once again in Batman #55 and shot Dick Grayson, failing to kill his target, but inflicting serious trauma to the brain.

Adaptations

The KGBeast has been adapted to a variety of media beyond comics, all noted below along with the various performers portraying the character and his role in the production.

Arrow, portrayed by David Nykl: This is the KGBeast’s most extensive live-action role, appearing in various capacities over the course of seasons four, five, and six. While he has normally taken the role of a villain, the Beast had initially been introduced as a potential ally for Oliver Queen and his team.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, portrayed by Callan Mulvey: While he is never referred to as the KGBeast, one of Luthor’s lead henchmen in this film shares the name Anatoli Knyazev. He plays a role in the events taking place in Africa and later takes Martha Kent hostage before being stopped by Batman, who detonates his flamethrower.

Batman: Assault on Arkham, portrayed by Nolan North: KGBeast makes a brief appearance in this animated Suicide Squad adaptation as a new recruit for the team. He is seemingly killed by his explosive implant when he attempts to leave the group, serving as a warning to the other members.

Justice League Unlimited, no voice actor: KGBeast appeared in multiple episodes of this animated Justice League adaptation with his first appearance in the episode “Kid Stuff.” He was normally part of a larger group of villains in a cameo role with no spoken lines in the series.

Greatest Hits

For any new fans looking to see the KGBeast at his absolute best, these are some of the greatest comics stories featuring the soviet assassin.

“Ten Nights of the Beast,” Batman #417-420: This introductory story still defines the KGBeast as an effective and ruthless mercenary capable of incredible violence. It is also notable for featuring the work of Jim Starlin and Jim Aparo, two legends of superhero comics working together at the peak of their careers here.

“My Own Worst Enemy,” All Star Batman #1-5: This road trip featuring Batman and Two-Face has a horde of hired assassins and mercenaries hot on their trail, but none are more deadly than the KGBeast. Both his hiring and eventual showdown with the pair provides the characters most impressive showing in the Modern Age.

“The Beast In Us,” COPRA #22-24: While Michel Fiffe’s indie revenge series isn’t DC Comics canon, it is known to feature analogs to many superhero characters. A version of the KGBeast arrives in these issues, providing some of the bloodiest action in superhero comics from the past decade, true to the spirit, if not the name, of “The Beast.”