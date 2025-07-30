Batman’s New Batmobile Takes Inspiration From a Highly Regarded DC Movie

If Batman is going to update his costume, he might as well redesign the Batmobile while he’s at it. DC’s Batman ongoing series is relaunching in September with a new creative team of writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez. A new Batman #1 is a big deal, and all eyes will be on the Dark Knight to see what direction DC takes him next. We mentioned a new costume for Batman, with Tim Drake’s Robin also getting a new suit. That just leaves Batman’s accessories to also get a makeover. The new look for the Batmobile should remind fans of another Batmobile they saw not too long ago in a DC feature film.

Batman artist Jorge Jimenez shared concept art and design sheets for the new Batmobile on social media. “Friends! Here you can see a little tease of the new Batmobile!” he wrote on Instagram. “The concept art, I hope you like this approach, the point is the car is very big, powerful and electric!!! That’s VERY FAST!! Oh, by the way.. we are in the last lap to the Final Order Cut off for Batman #1!! Remember get the yours! 😉 THANKS!!”

The Batmobile boasts a sleek design, featuring the updated Batman logo on its wheels. Jimenez also points out that the Batmobile is electric, so it’s also fuel-efficient, which can be helpful when chasing down bad guys like the Joker or Riddler. Some of the notes on the Batmobile blueprint include a hybrid option being in the preliminary phase as Batman tests a fully electric system; self-inflating tires vs. bulletproof tires; different options for headlights; bulletproof glass windows; stainless steel exterior, and a copilot seat for either Alfred or Robin.

Robert Pattinson’s Batmobile in The Batman Makes Its Way to the Comics

Something that caught the attention of fans in the comments was that the Batmobile looked similar to the one Robert Pattinson drove in The Batman. After being delayed because of the pandemic, The Batman finally made its way to theaters in 2022. Directed by Matt Reeves, The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role, where he’s joined alongside Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Penguin, Paul Dano as Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon. The Batmobile participated in several exciting scenes, such as a car chase with Penguin through the streets of Gotham City.

Fans quickly took to this new design for the Batmobile, so it makes sense that it would eventually make its way to a Batman comic. We also recently got another new Batmobile in Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta’s Absolute Batman, though that Batmobile towers over any previous versions of the car. It just goes to show that Batmobiles come in all shapes and sizes.

The Batmobile in Absolute Batman could never run on just electricity. Perhaps Poison Ivy is rubbing off on the Dark Knight, and he’s helping the Earth by not wasting fossil fuels. Either way, it’s a good look for him.

Jorge Jimenez has also shared designs for Robin’s new costume, with Tim Drake donning a primarily red costume. Fans have brought up how the costume looks similar to the outfit Tim wore during the “One Year Later” story arc. The variant cover for Batman #2 also features Robin swinging in the same pose that Bruce Wayne takes on the first issue. It puts Robin and his new costume in silhouette while his yellow cape flaps wide behind him.

It will be fun to see what other changes Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez bring to Batman in the months to come. They’ve also spoken about freshening up Gotham City.

