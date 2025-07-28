DC Reveals a Closer Look at Robin’s New Costume for Batman Series

The Boy Wonder is putting on his fanciest costume in preparation for DC’s new Batman series. Batman and Robin are a package deal, at least most of the time. Some of Batman’s greatest stories include Robin by his side, and that will continue when DC relaunches the ongoing Batman series with a new #1 issue in September. Writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jimenez have big plans for Batman, and they also include Robin. Tim Drake will be suiting up next to Bruce Wayne, and after learning that Tim will have a brand-new Robin costume, we now have a better look at it.

Batman artist Jorge Jimenez shared concept art for Tim Drake’s new Robin costume on social media. “R O B I N. 🟥🟨⬛️ new concept art, the RED is Back to our Tim!! #timdrake,” Jimenez wrote on Instagram. “#Batman #1 preorder your copy in your local comic shop!! Hope you like it, my friends!!” The character design sheet for Robin features a look at Tim in the new costume from the front and back, along with the Robin insignia, eye patch, baton stick, and cape. Tim is back to wearing a Robin suit that’s primarily red, and it’s also matched with black for one side of the cape, mask, wrist guards, and boots.

Batman #2 in October kicks off with Robin being taken into custody by the Gotham City Police Department. Robin will be forced to fight for his life while he’s surrounded by the same riffraff that he and Batman helped lock up. Meanwhile, Batman races to save his sidekick before any harm comes to him.

Jorge Jimenez also depicts Tim Drake in his upgraded Robin costume on the main and a variant cover of Batman #2. Fans have brought up how the costume looks similar to the outfit Tim wore during the “One Year Later” story arc. The variant cover for Batman #2 also features Robin swinging in the same pose that Bruce Wayne takes on the first issue. It puts Robin and his new costume in silhouette while his yellow cape flaps wide behind him. Tim Drake was the third Robin, with Dick Grayson and Jason Todd preceding him. Batman kept the Robin mantle empty after Jason’s death at the hands of the Joker. Tim forced his hand and made Batman take him on as a protégé after Tim used his detective skills to uncover Batman’s true identity.

Robin appears to be a main fixture of Batman going forward, once Matt Fraction and Jorge Jimenez relaunch the comic. It’s worth noting that Tim Drake was also Robin during Jimenez and Chip Zdarsky’s run on the title. Bruce Wayne’s son, Damian Wayne, is also operating as Robin. Batman is joining Robin by also having a new costume that goes with a lighter hue of blue for the cape, cowl, and Bat symbol on his chest. There will also be a new Batmobile.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read,” said Fraction. “Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We’ve got a new Batmobile, we’ve got a new costume, we’ve got new characters, and we’ve got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all.”

“As a DC artist, I have to say this is something I’ve always dreamed of, and getting to do it alongside someone as amazing and talented as Matt is just incredible for me,” said Jiménez. “As for my work on Batman, the artistic side, I’ve poured years of hard work into this series. Over time, I’ve had to adapt to different styles and paces alongside James and Chip, learning and enjoying every step of the way. I’ve explored Gotham City from multiple angles, but more importantly, I’ve gradually built up more and more artistic tools that have led me to the current synthesis of my style.”

