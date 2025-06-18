Batman Is Getting a New Era, New Number 1 This Fall (And We’re Excited)

DC is beginning a new era of Batman storytelling this fall, and the publisher is revealing more details on the launch. September will see the release of Batman #1 by writer Matt Fraction (Hawkeye, Superman’s Pal Jimmy Olsen), artist Jorge Jiménez (Batman, Summer of Superman Special), colorist Tomeu Morey, and letterer Clayton Cowles. This is only the fourth time that DC has renumbered its Batman series in its 85-year history, and the occasion will include a “Blind as a Bat” polybag variant program, an 11″ x 17″ Giant-Size Special Edition, and much more for fans and collectors.

Jorge Jiménez illustrates the main cover for Batman #1, which retails for $4.99 in the US, alongside a foil variant cover by Jiménez for $7.99 US. Batman #1 will also feature cardstock variant covers, each retailing for $5.99 US, from some of the biggest artists working in comics today, including: Jim Lee, Marc Silvestri and Arif Prianto, J. Scott Campbell, Frank Quitely, Gabriele Dell’Otto, Julian Totino Tedesco, Andy Kubert (1:25 incentive variant), and David Aja (1:50 incentive variant), along with a new Bat-Symbol variant cover and a blank sketch cover with the new Batman series logo.

Stanley “Artgerm” Lau provides a premium “DC Showcase” wraparound variant cover, retailing for $24.99 US. Fans can also pick up a Giant-Size Special Edition of Batman #1 on September 3TH, available in a massive full-color 11″ x 17″ art board trim size format. Batman #1 Giant-Size Special Edition will be available in both a standard card stock main cover for $14.99 US and an open-to-order foil variant for $19.99 US, featuring Jorge Jiménez’s cover artwork for both.

main cover by jorge Jiménez

foil variant by jorge Jiménez

dc showcase variant by stanley “artgerm” lau

DC is also offering an exclusive blind bag edition of Batman #1, available from participating retailers. The Batman #1 “Blind as a Bat” polybag special edition will retail for $9.99 US, and each blind bag will include a foil variant cover, selected at random from a lineup of superstar artists:

David Aja

J. Scott Campbell

Gabriele Dell’Otto

Jorge Jiménez

Andy Kubert

Stanley “Artgerm” Lau

Jim Lee

Frank Quitely

Marc Silvestri

Julian Totino Tedesco

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Batman. It was the first comic I ever read,” said Fraction. “Jorge and I have a very superhero-forward kind of take on Batman. We’ve got a new Batmobile, we’ve got a new costume, we’ve got new characters, and we’ve got a lot of old ones too—good and bad; all the stuff that makes Batman the coolest character in comics. We want to celebrate it all.”

“As a DC artist, I have to say this is something I’ve always dreamed of, and getting to do it alongside someone as amazing and talented as Matt is just incredible for me,” said Jiménez. “As for my work on Batman, the artistic side, I’ve poured years of hard work into this series. Over time, I’ve had to adapt to different styles and paces alongside James and Chip, learning and enjoying every step of the way. I’ve explored Gotham City from multiple angles, but more importantly, I’ve gradually built up more and more artistic tools that have led me to the current synthesis of my style.”

variant by david aja

variant by Gabriele Dell’Otto

variant by andy kubert

variant by frank quitely

variant by marc silvestri

variant by Julian Totino Tedesco

“For this new chapter, we’re crafting a revamped aesthetic, bringing back Batman’s blue suit in a definitive way,” said Jiménez. “It’s a small shift meant to feel both classic and fresh, subtly evolving while staying true to the original design we’ve used in recent years. At the same time, I’m working on Gotham City’s visual identity, giving it a fresh approach that sets it apart from my previous takes. I’m aiming for a slight pop influence, something that subtly nods to classic stories while keeping the dark and ominous feel of contemporary Batman.”

“Part of the reason Batman has lasted as long and has resonated as loudly as a character is that he’s incredibly resilient,” said Fraction. “He can be all kinds of things to all different people all at the same time — whether that’s in the comics or in animation or in movies.”

One of the highlights of the new volume of Batman is that the creative team is crafting a series of connected but self-contained stories beginning with Batman #1. Every issue offers a new adventure, a fresh storytelling style, and a unique challenge for Batman to face, and it all begins on September 3rd.

