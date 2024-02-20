Batman Year One Artist's Edition Is The Ultimate Version Of a Classic

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Batman: Year One from writer Frank Miller and illustrator David Mazzucchelli is widely regarded as one of the best and most influential Batman stories of all-time. It reimagines Bruce Wayne's first year on the job as Batman in Gotham, depicting a man that is far from the iconic crime-fighter that he would eventually become. It's a story that every comic book fan should read, and one that is certainly worthy of a super fancy deluxe edition that Batman fans can cherish for years to come.

David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Edition is a hardcover edition collects Batman #404-407 (1986) and presents them in the same 14 x 21 inch size as most of the pages were originally drawn. It also features a new introduction by Mazzucchelli along with the complete collection of layouts, giving readers "true insight into a master storytellers process from initial spark to completed page".

Of course, a super fancy deluxe edition such as this will have a price tag to match. At the time of writing, Batman Year One Artist's Edition is available to pre-order right here on Amazon for $135, which is 10% off the $150 list price. It will arrive on your doorstep on July 16th, and if the price goes down further between now and then, pre-order customers will automatically get the biggest discount. Additional Artist Edition pre-orders include:

Official description of Batman: Year One: "Before Batman became synonymous with striking fear into the hearts of cowardly and superstitious criminals, there was just Bruce Wayne, an orphaned millionaire who was Gotham City's prodigal son by day and an angry vigilante by night. Despite his best efforts, Bruce knows that his nightly patrols have very little effect in making a difference in a city that has forgotten what justice is. In order to inspire real change, he will need to become something more than a man…he will need to become a symbol.

"Bruce isn't the only crusader trying to clean up the streets. Lieutenant James Gordon is a good cop who's tired of the corruption that has infiltrated every aspect of Gotham, including the GCPD. Together, these two might stand a chance of restoring some sense of order in Gotham City—if the mob or dirty cops don't take them out first!"

Note that Batman: Year One is available in a paperback graphic novel on Amazon for only $10. DC adapted "Batman: Year One" into a standalone, direct-to-video animated film released in 2011, with Ben McKenzie voicing Bruce Wayne / Batman and Bryan Cranston voicing Jim Gordon. You can order the 4K edition here on Amazon for $19.98.