Batman's New Robin Debuts in Batman: Black and White Preview

DC fans got a welcome surprise when they learned that Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi would step into the Robin role thanks to Karl Kerschl, and now we have an up-close look at her in the new role. Maps will debut as Robin in Kerschl's 8-page story in the upcoming Batman: Black and White relaunch, which is fitting since it was Kerschl working with the character in his previous work in Gotham Academy. Now the fan-favorite will take on the Robin mantle, and she seems to be having a ball in the new role, as the artwork shows her with an awestruck smile in her full Robin gear, which you can check out in the artwork from Kerschl below (via CBR).

Kerschl posted the artwork with the caption "Inking some more of this Batman: Black & White story right now on @Twitch! https://twitch.tv/karlkerschl", and you can check it out below.

Inking some more of this Batman: Black & White story right now on @Twitch !https://t.co/HkBedJEInN pic.twitter.com/XPomtH0E8B — Karl Kerschl (@karlkerschl) November 5, 2020

Kerschl was thrilled to initially break the news that Maps would be the new Robin, and the announcement came with another piece of artwork where she's interacting with Batman. Batman looks back at her in her Robin gear and says "except this one", and while we have no context for that conversation, we are eager to see this Dark Knight Robin combo in action.

Kerschl posted the artwork with the caption "If you didn’t tune into my livestream, here’s what you missed. THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Batman Black & White. Maps Mizoguchi Robin. It’s all happening."

Follow along: https://t.co/IkwYfWn3Jk#GothamAcademy pic.twitter.com/Nt2LlAIn7U — Karl Kerschl (@karlkerschl) October 19, 2020

You can find the official description for Batman: Black and White #1 below.

"Batman: Black and White returns as a six-issue prestige format series with a brand-new slate of comics’ most exciting and innovative storytellers to explore the Batman mythos in stark black and white!

This all-star lineup of writers and artists includes:

Paul Dini & Andy Kubert

Tim Seeley & Kelley Jones

Emma Rios

John Arcudi & James Harren

Gabriel Hardman & Corinna Bechko

JH Williams III

Tom King & Mitch Gerads

G. Willow Wilson & Greg Smallwood

Sophie Campbell

David Aja

Dustin Weaver

Bilquis Evely

Joshua Williamson & Riley Rossmo

James Tynion IV & Tradd Moore

Lee Weeks

Chip Zdarsky & Nick Bradshaw

And many more!

The debut issue features cover art by fan-favorite Batman artist Greg Capullo; each issue will also include two variant covers, one featuring Batman, the other featuring his foes. For issue #1, Peach Momoko provides a stunning cover featuring Talia al Ghul, while J.H. Williams provides his own breathtaking rendition of the Caped Crusader."

