New Battle Beast Comic Will Look to Top Invincible’s Iconic Thragg Fight (Exclusive)

Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley are set to return to the world of Invincible in May with the release of Invincible Universe: Battle Beast. This new comic book series will follow the titular (and fan-favorite) character following his first appearance in Invincible issue #19. While Battle Beast shows up again numerous times throughout Invincible, his story between issues #19 and #55 has remained a mystery over the years. Now, Kirkman is set to tell that story, and in the process, will look to surpass one the most iconic battles that is ever seen throughout Invincible.

In an interview with ComicBook, Kirkman teased a bit of what fans can expect from Battle Beast when it hits shelves in May. Kirkman said that Battle Beast will put a larger emphasis on storytelling than one might think with a Battle Beast comic, but action sequences will still remain front and center. To that end, Kirkman added that one of the big goals of the comic is to end up going above and beyond what was seen from Battle Beast with his large-scale clash with the Viltrumite Thragg.

“There’s going to be a lot more story in it than I think people expect,” Kirkman said. “It is going to be a very action-oriented comic. The only thing I will tease is [that] I feel like it would be a crime to come back to Battle Beast for a comic book series and not try to top that Thragg fight.”

More so than any other appearance of Battle Beast in the Invincible comics, it’s this fight with Thragg that is generally considered his best moment. This battle between Battle Beast and Thragg is one that extends across five installments of Invincible, beginning with issue #115 and culminating in issue #120. While there are some fantastic brawls scattered throughout the entirety of Invincible, this bout between Battle Beast and Thragg is considered one of the high points of the entire series.

For Kirkman and Ottley to already know that they have to surpass this Battle Beast vs. Thragg fight with Battle Beast should give fans a good idea of what the series will have in store. At the moment, Kirkman hasn’t said how long Battle Beast will run for, but it will represent the first new comic in the Invincible Universe since Invincible itself wrapped up in 2018.

Invincible Universe: Battle Beast is set to arrive in a little over a month on May 14th.