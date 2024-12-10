New Invincible Comic Series Announced by Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley

A new Invincible comic book series has been announced and will be helmed by two of the franchise’s co-creators Robert Kirkman and Ryan Ottley. Prior to becoming a hit animated series on Prime Video, Invincible was a long-running comic book that ran from 2003 to 2018. Following its conclusion nearly seven years ago, though, nothing else has been done with Invincible in the comic book space as the property has instead moved to other mediums like TV, film, and gaming. Now, Invincible is set to make its return to comics in a series that will center around one of its most popular secondary characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Reported by IGN, the first details of Invincible Universe: Battle Beast were announced. As its title suggests, this series will focus on the titular character Battle Beast, who has long been a fan-favorite antihero in the Invincible universe. The book will specifically serve as a prequel of sorts for Battle Beast and will take place after following his first appearance in Invincible issue #19 and will lead up to his second appearance in issue #55.

Invincible writer Robert Kirkman will again serve as the lead on Invincible Universe: Battle Beast and will be joined by artist Ryan Ottley. Issue #1 of the series, which is slated to arrive in April 2025, will feature variant covers with artwork from artists that include David Finch, E.J. Su, Kael Ngu, Arthur Adams, and Jonboy Meyers.

You can get a early look at the cover of Invincible Universe: Battle Beast issue #1 right here:

“What can I say? I just can’t get enough of the Invincible Universe!” said Kirkman of the new book. “Moving from the comic series directly to the animated series, I haven’t really had a break. That said, while adapting the series to animation, I’ve been itching to do something new! Longtime fans will know there’s a massive gap in Battle Beast’s appearances in the series between Invincible issue 19 and issue 55. There’s a lot of story to tell and I couldn’t be more thrilled to have Battle Beast co-creator Ryan Ottley on board to tell it with me!”

“When Robert and I first created Battle Beast way back in Invincible issue #19 as a way to increase Invincible’s Rogues gallery, I wasn’t sure if he’d be a big character who’d come back throughout the series, or a character who’d die a terrible gory death right away,” Ottley said. “Robert always kept me and the readers on our toes, he could command a death at any moment, and you know I’d always jump at the chance to carry out the visual execution!”

“Luckily, Battle Beast became a fan-favorite and lived to tell a larger tale,” he continued. “It’s amazing to be working with Robert again in the Invincible Universe. A while ago I was telling him I wasn’t sure what project to do next, and when he mentioned us doing a Battle Beast series together, I jumped at the idea of being back on a creator-owned book, enlarging the Invincible Universe even more! I’m really happy to be back at Image Comics and Skybound, and can’t wait for you to see the story we are fleshing out in this series! I haven’t had this much fun since Invincible!”

For now, it’s not known how long Invincible Universe: Battle Beast will run, nor if this will be the first of multiple Invincible projects that might end up happening in comics. Either way, Battle Beast will arrive not long after Season 3 of Invincible concludes on Prime Video, as the show is set to begin its next run of episodes on February 6, 2025.