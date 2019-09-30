Berserker Unbound #3 First Look Preview Released (Exclusive)

The Berserker finds himself in a world very different from the one he once knew, and as you might expect that has thrown him for quite a loop. The Mongrel King is used to fighting for his and his people’s survival, but that was a world he recognized, and very much not a world filled with skyscrapers, the internet, and cars all over the street. He’s also found himself alone since he was jettisoned to this modern time, that is except for one ally that’s taken a liking to him. As you can see in our exclusive preview of Berserker Unbound #3, the duo makes quite a team, even if Berserker doesn’t do much of the talking, and you can check out their burgeoning friendship in our new preview starting on the next slide.

With his new friend in tow, perhaps the Berserker can figure out how he ended up here in the first place and how to get back to his own time. He’s going to need all the help he can get, and at least now he’s got one person in his corner. Berserker Unbound #3 is written by Jeff Lemire and is drawn by Mike Deodato Jr. with colors by Frank Martin and letters by Steve Wands. You can find the official description below.

“The warrior known as the Mongrel King, trapped in a modern world with no one but a sympathetic homeless man to keep him company, finds himself confronted by new dangers and old threats from his homeland.

From the Eisner Award-winning team of Jeff Lemire, Mike Deodato Jr., and Frank Martin comes this urban warrior fantasy series!”

Berserker Unbound #3 hits comic stores on October 2nd, and you can check out the exclusive preview on the next slide! You can also find out even more about the series in our interview with Deodato right here!

Cheers

Bottoms Up

Only Ourselves

A Pretty Good Team